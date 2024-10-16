Oregon Ducks 'Great Chance' To Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over LSU, USC, Ohio State?
The top uncommitted defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class, five-star Jahkeem Stewart, had a front row seat for when Oregon fans stormed the field after the Oregon Ducks beat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium.
After his official visit with his family to Eugene this past Saturday, it's become clear that Oregon coach Dan Lanning's program is securely in the mix to secure Stewart's commitment.
"I can definitely see myself playing in that type of environment. The Oregon fans showed me a ton of love."- 2025 defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart
Stewart is also considering LSU, Ohio State and Alabama. While the On3 Prediction gives LSU at 94.6 percent chance to land the elite recruit, On3 Vice President Steve Wiltfong has intel that says otherwise.
"There is a lot of people around the state of Louisiana that think he ultimately will end up at LSU," Wiltfong said. "But my intel on Jahkeem Stewart, talking to people in his camp, USC and Ohio State are the programs that I feel like have been in the lead for a lot of this process but Oregon has hung around in this recruitment."
"He has called Dan Lanning a 'defensive genius.' He got to come out to Autzen Stadium and soak in that atmosphere." Wiltfong continued. "He said he saw everything he needed to see... I think coming out of this visit, Oregon has a great chance to land Jahkeem Stewart."
The Reserve, Louisiana product will take an official visit to LSU as Stewart will be attending the SEC showdown vs. Alabama on Nov. 9. He also does still have upcoming trips to visit USC as the Trojans host Nebraska on Nov. 16 and visit Ohio State in the highly anticipated Michigan matchup on Nov. 30.
"Oregon really set the ton for what an official visit should look like. Him and his family and his camp had a fabulous time and Oregon continues to be a major contender," Wiltfong said.
Oregon has set the tone for what an official visit should look like by entertaining not only Stewart through a historic victory but his entire family and camp who came along as well. The Ducks are in a truly solid spot for the elite defensive lineman.
"He saw everything he needed to see. From the way Tosh Lupoi runs the defense and coaches the defensive line from the great seats where he was able to watch, observe the way that Oregon's coaches work with the players throughout the game."- On3 Vice President Steve Wiltfong
During his 2023 season, Stewart finished his sophomore campaign at New Orleans Saint Augustine in Louisiana with 85 tackles, 33 tackles for losses and 20 sacks. The No. 14 overall prospect then decided to reclassify to the Class of 2025 and transfer to Edna Karr in New Orleans, Louisiana.
"Enormous-framed front-line defender with impressive linear athleticism and immense growth potential... Capable pass rusher from the interior and the edge, thanks in part to hand violence and point-of-attack power. Elite young defensive line prospect given outstanding physical tools and promising movement ability who could become a serious NFL Draft candidate down the road."- 247 Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Officiating Being Called Into Question
MORE: Oregon Ducks Impress 5-Star Defensive Line Recruit Jahkeem Stewart on Visit to Eugene
MORE: What Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks: Officiating 'Cost Us'
MORE: Did Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Intentionally Commit Penalty During Ohio State Game?
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Traeshon Holden Apologizes To Ohio State, Teammates, Fans For Ejection
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State: Deafening Autzen Stadium Breaks Attendance Record