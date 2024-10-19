Ducks Digest

Questionable Officiating In Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers: Jordan James Touchdown

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James dived into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown vs. the Purdue Boilermakers. Third time was the charm for James, who appeared to score two other times without the officials calling the touchdowns. Oregon coach Dan Lanning appeared upset on the sideline but the Ducks were able to overcome and grab a 14-0 lead over the Purdue Boilermakers .

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) runs into the end zone for a touchdown past Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) runs into the end zone for a touchdown past Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Did the Oregon Ducks somehow score three touchdowns on one drive vs. the Purdue Boilermakers?

Oregon coach Dan Lanning appeared upset on the sideline but the Ducks were able to overcome and grab a 14-0 lead over the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, Oct.18 at Ross–Ade Stadium.

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Botros Alisandro (19) during the
Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Botros Alisandro (19) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Oregon running back Jordan James dived into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to cap an 80-yard drive in the first quarter.

Third time was the charm for James, who appeared to score two other times without the officials calling the touchdown.

On second and goal, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel connected with games on a 6-yard pass that was marked just short of the end zone. It appeared that James did catch the ball for the touchdown but after review, he was marked short at the one yard line.

Then, on third and goal, James attempted to punch the ball in from the one yard line. It was close, but after review, he was again marked short by one inch.

On fourth and goal, James finally scored a touchdown to the delight of Oregon fans. Many Ducks fans joked that James should get 18 points instead of 7 points for the touchdown.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters share a moment before the game at Ross-Ad
Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters share a moment before the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Ducks drove down the field with great execution with some big plays from Kenyon Sadiq and Justius Lowe. Both young players are seeing increased playing time, as Oregon is without star tight end Terrance Ferguson vs. Purdue. Ferguson is ruled out with an illness, according to the FOX broadcast.

James is also off to a hot start vs. the Boilermakers, scoring Oregon's first two touchdowns and leading the team in rushing. It's James' fifth-straight game with a rushing touchdown.

Coach Lanning raved about James after Oregon's 32-31 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes last weel.

"Jordan man. He runs like he’s pissed off all the time, and we see it every day in practice," said Lanning after the victory. "Before the game started, he came up to me and said, ‘Coach, I got you’, right, and I know when he says that he meant it. And he took advantage of those opportunities he got today, and he’d be the first one to tell you the schematic advantages that coach (Will) Stein and the offensive staff created, the blocking that coach (A’lique) Terry’s group did."

The junior James has led the Ducks in carries and rushing yards in all six games, and he has rushed for 100-plus yards in each of the last three contests after carrying the ball 23 times for 115 yards and a touchdown last week vs. Ohio State.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

