Updated National Championship Odds After Oregon's Loss To Indiana
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks suffered a 30-20 loss to No. 3 Indiana, which in turn has had a drastic effect on their national championship odds. According to FanDuel, the Ducks' College Football Playoff national championship odds now sit at +1200. Entering the game against Indiana, the Ducks were around +700 across betting sites.
The Ducks' odds may not have shifted much if the game against Indiana had been closer. Not only did the Hoosiers win outright, but had it not been for a pick-six by the Oregon defense, the final score could have looked a bit uglier. Indiana has now surpassed Oregon in odds to win the national championship, with the Hoosiers now holding +1000 odds according to FanDuel.
Out of the nation’s top 15 favorites to win the national championship, only three come from the Big Ten Conference. The Ohio State Buckeyes are still currently the favorite to win the national championship, holding +320 odds to go on and win it all. The +320 odds for the Buckeyes are the shortest odds held by any team at any point in the 2025 season. The Alabama Crimson Tide are the second favorite to win it all, holding +650 odds.
Next Up For Oregon
The Ducks’ national championship odds will likely stay around +1200 for the remainder of the season - unless they take a loss. With USC standing as the only ranked opponent left on their schedule, even a string of convincing wins in the coming weeks probably won’t move the needle much with oddsmakers.
The Washington Huskies have just one loss, and if they continue to win, it is very possible that the final game of the season between the Ducks and Huskies could be a top-15 matchup, which would boost Oregon’s odds with a win.
Oddsmakers May Look At Oregon's Win Over Penn State As Less Impressive Now
The Ducks' national championship odds could have dropped for a few reasons besides the loss to Indiana. It is very possible that oddsmakers don't value the Ducks' win over Penn State as impressive, considering the state of the Nittany Lions' program since their whiteout game against Oregon. Since the Oregon-Penn State game, the Nittany Lions are 0-2 with losses to UCLA and a home loss against Northwestern.
Another reason the Ducks' national championship odds could have dropped as far as they did is that an appearance in the Big Ten championship game is now out of the Ducks' hands. They will need to win out and have either Indiana lose twice or have Ohio State lose twice to secure a spot in Indianapolis. With the loss to Indiana, the odds that Oregon will have a first-round bye are now close to slim.
