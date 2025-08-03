Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land Multiple 5-Star Recruits
The Oregon Ducks landed five-star defensive back Davon Benjamin on Friday night, only a few days after five-star EDGE recruit Anthony "Tank" Jones committed to Oregon and Ducks coach Dan Lanning. After adding two five-star commits in a matter of a few days, where does Oregon's 2026 recruiting class now rank?
According to Rivals' rankings, Lanning and the Ducks have the No. 3 recruiting class in the country. The addition of Jones, who committed on July 31, moved Oregon up to No. 6 in the rankings, but Benjamin's announcement pushed the Ducks into the top-five.
Here are the updated top-10 recruiting rankings from Rivals:
1. USC Trojans
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Oregon Ducks
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
5. Texas Longhorns
6. Texas A&M Aggies
7. LSU Tigers
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. Ohio State Buckeyes
10. Miami Hurricanes
Per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Oregon's class is ranked No. 7. The slight discrepancy in the two rankings could be explained by the Ducks' smaller class size. With only 17 commits, all of the teams ranked ahead of Oregon on 247Sports (Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame) all have over 20 commitments.
However, Oregon's recruiting class has the highest average rating per recruit, according to 247Sports. Using that metric, the teams closest to the Ducks are LSU, Alabama, and Notre Dame.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts To Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith's Autzen Stadium Claim
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Elite Recruiting Target Nears Commitment Announcement
MORE: Top-10 College Football Teams Most-Likely To Go Undefeated: Surprising List
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Training Camp Stats Day 8
If the Ducks sign the five five-star recruits that are currently committed, Lanning will break the program record for the most five-stars in one recruiting class.
In the class of 2025, Lanning and company signed three five-star prospects: wide receiver Dakorien Moore, cornerback Na'eem Offord, and safety Trey McNutt. Dating back to 2024,
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class
- 5-star Immanuel Iheanacho, offensive tackle
- 5-star Anthony Jones, EDGE
- 5-star Jett Washington, safety
- 5-star Kendre Harrison, tight end
- 5-star Davon Benjamin, defensive back
- 4-star Jalen Lott, wide receiver
- 4-star Tradarian Ball, running back
- 4-star Tony Cumberland, defensive lineman
- 4-star Messiah Hampton, wide receiver
- 4-star Tommy Tofi, offensive tackle
- 4-star Devin Jackson, safety
- 4-star Bryson Beaver, quarterback
- 4-star Prince Tavizon, defensive lineman
- 4-star Tristan Phillipsm, linebacker
- 4-star Xavier Lherisse, safety
- 3-star Dutch Horisk, EDGE
- 3-star Koloi Keli, interior offensive lineman
Because of Oregon's smaller class size, reaching the No. 1 ranking is unlikely for the 2026 cycle. Teams like USC and Georgia already have over 30 commits with months remaining before National Early Signing Day.
Oregon and LSU are the only teams in the top-10 with less than 20 commits.
While Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff have proven their abilities on the recruiting trail, Oregon also recruits the transfer portal to the program's advantage. In 2025 alone, transfers like safety Dillon Thieneman, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, as well as offensive linemen Isaiah World and Emmanuel Pregnon are expected to make an immediate impact.