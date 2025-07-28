Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts To Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith's Autzen Stadium Claim

Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore receiver phenom Jeremiah Smith had some words of praise for Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Oregon coach Dan Lanning, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and tight end Kenyon Sadiq reveal if Autzen is underrated in their minds.

Bri Amaranthus

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks boast one of the best stadium environments in college football in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Autzen is relatively "small" but mighty in home-field advantage.

Oregon has lost only one game at home since hiring coach Dan Lanning in 2022, going undefeated at Autzen the past two seasons.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith autzen stadium oregon ducks dan lanning big ten national championship fans nfl
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

After winning the Big Ten Championship in their first year in the conference, word is starting to spread about "that team out West" with the shiny Nike uniforms, elite talent and the rocking stadium.

At Big Ten Media Days, I asked Ohio State sophomore receiver phenom Jeremiah Smith about his impression of Autzen Stadium.

"It was rocking. Probably the loudest I've ever been in," Smith said. "The fans were definitely getting hyped. Couldn't hear anything. Probably the best stadium I played in last year."

Smith's claim has gone viral. In exclusive interviews with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon coach Dan Lanning, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and linebacker Bryce Boettcher respond to Smith's comments.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning
Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning /

"100 percent underrated," Sadiq said. "I think everyone kind of found out what (Autzen Stadium) was like when we played Ohio State. That was unbelievable, and everyone got to experience it. Autzen is for sure special, and it's very underrated."

Does it give Lanning a sense of pride?

"Yeah, I think (Smith) experienced what a lot of us Duck fans know, that our fans make a huge impact, that our stadium and our venue is really impressive and special. And not everybody in college football gets to experience that. So it's part of what makes our place so awesome," Lanning said.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warm ups before the start of the College Football Playoff National Champ
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warm ups before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering Smith and the Buckeyes beat Penn State in Happy Valley, and then played matchups vs. Texas, Tennessee and Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff to become National Champions... His take on Autzen Stadium is compared to some of the most elite college football programs in the country.

"Certainly underrated," Boettcher said. "You look at the stadium and you walk in it, it's obviously incredible, but there's not a lot of seats compared to some of these big stadiums... But as Jeremiah Smith said in that (Ohio State) game and amongst a lot of other games, that stadium is rocking. I think it's just a testament to the culture that we built in Eugene and Oregon and just what Oregon football is about. Our fans are awesome."

The record crowd of 60,129 fans at Autzen Stadium were deafening during Oregon's 32-31 win over Ohio State on Oct. 12, 2024. The instant classic game will be talked about by Ducks fans around the campfire for years to come.

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday
Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Teammates Said About 'Unbelievable' Dakorien Moore

MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Which Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Won't Be Cut

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Commitment

MORE: How Quarterback Bo Nix Performed In Denver Broncos' NFL Training Camp So Far

It was the first top-five showdown in stadium history, and the win over No. 2 Ohio State matched the highest-ranked win in program history.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs echoed Smith's sentiment about Autzen Stadium, pointing out the noise level per person.

"I think going into it, they told us it was probably 50,000 or 60,000 (capacity.) And somebody was like, 'Oh that's not crazy.' But they were rocking there," Downs said. "They came out with the motorcycle on the field, and I was like, 'Ooh (leans back and smiles).' But, I mean, I love that type of energy. So, I mean, it was a positive for me, and I like those type of atmospheres. So, it was great."

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day holds the Leishman Trophy after a CFP Quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at Rose B
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day holds the Leishman Trophy after a CFP Quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon and Ohio State do not play each other during the 2025 Big Ten regular season, but they could meet in the postseason. Undoubtedly, a postseason game between Oregon and Ohio State would be another must-see, boisterous environment for the Big Ten foes.

After the Ducks beat the Buckeyes in the regular season, the Buckeyes ended the Ducks season in the College Football Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. The Ducks brought a perfect 13-0 record into the 'Granddaddy Of Them All' but the Buckeyes beat Oregon 41-21, and continued on to win the National Championship.

The two teams have a mutual respect for one another... and now, Autzen Stadium is getting that respect too.

feed

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football