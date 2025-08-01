Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Training Camp Stats Day 8
The Cleveland Browns continue to hold their quarterback competition between rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as well as veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco and quarterback Kenny Pickett, currently recovering from a hamstring injury.
With many eyes Cleveland's coaching staff and the Browns quarterback room, ESPN Cleveland has reported statistics from each day of training camp. Most recently, Gabriel had perhaps his worst day of training camp so far, completing three of 14 passes.
The former Oregon Ducks quarterback finished without any touchdown passes, and he threw his second interception of training camp. Meanwhile, both Flacco and Sanders completed over 65 percent of their passes with a combined three touchdowns.
Here are the stats from Friday, Aug. 1, the Browns' eighth day of training camp per ESPN Cleveland:
- Flacco: 9/13, 2 TD, 0 INT
- Sanders: 7/10, 1 TD, 0 INT
- Gabriel, 3/14, 0 TD, 0 INT
Despite his struggles from a completion percentage standpoint, Gabriel has still earned some reps with the first-team offense. Although Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff have given Flacco a majority of the reps with the first-team offense, ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi noted that Gabriel practiced with the starters for a few plays as well.
As Pickett remained out from team drills, more reps have become available for the Browns coaching staff to divide among Flacco, Gabriel, and Sanders. Since Pickett's injury Gabriel has spent most of his time with the second-team offense.
Dillon Gabriel College Career
The former Duck has seemingly had his ups and downs during training camp, not unlike his time in college.
In 2021, a broken clavicle sidelined Gabriel for the rest of the season after only appearing in three games with the UCF Knights.
While at Oregon, Gabriel's decision-making and experience played a major role in his ability to lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff. In his sixth year of college eligibility and his first at Oregon, Gabriel was invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist in the voting for the prestigious award.
Oregon was undefeated in the regular season and won the Big Ten Championship against Penn State, but Gabriel and the Ducks were dominated in the Rose Bowl in a rematch against Ohio State.
Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Competition
Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, two rounds before Cleveland selected Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado. If the sheer quantity of reps in practice was any indication of how the Browns view their rookie quarterbacks, then Gabriel would hold the lead.
As the regular season approaches, however, Flacco still seems to lead for the starting job. While Gabriel might be receiving the most reps, the Browns have seemed to prioritize Flacco's work with the first-team offense.
Cleveland's first preseason game is on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, followed by two more games: away for the Philadelpha Eagles (Aug. 16) and home for the Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23).
How will Stefanski and the Browns coaches divide reps among quarterbacks in the preseason? Both Sanders and Gabriel are expected to lead a number of drives. How much playing time will Flacco see as he enters his 18th season in the NFL?