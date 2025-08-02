Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Elite Recruiting Target Nears Commitment Announcement
The Oregon Ducks are one of the five finalists to land class of 2026 defensive lineman Deuce Geralds. The four other finalists are the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, and Ole Miss Rebels. Geralds will make his commitment decision on Saturday, August 2 at 1:30 p.m. PT.
Can Dan Lanning Land Another Elite 2026 Recruit?
Dan Lanning has been on fire this summer on the recruiting trail. Earlier this week, the Ducks received the commitment from five-star edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones. This commitment boosted the Ducks 2026 class to No. 8 per 247Sports. Geralds would be another huge get.
Geralds spoke to On3 recently about his upcoming announcement.
“I’m very excited,” Geralds said. “Extremely! I’ve been waiting for this for a while.”
Geralds talked more in depth about what he is looking for in a school. He said it goes deeper than just football.
“I’m looking for development,” Geralds said. “A place I can call home. A great coaching staff and people I want to surround myself with. I’m looking for great football aspect, somewhere that’s going to take care of me after football, so the education piece of that too.”
The Ducks are currently viewed as the favorite to land him. Here is what Geralds had to say about Oregon. The fact that the Ducks have landed some of the best recruits in his class is another great recruiting pitch.
“I love Oregon…They give you the family feel,” Geralds said. “That coaching staff and everyone…They do a great job with everything they do. How they just communicate with their players and I feel like they’re building a great class in 2026. They just picked up my boy Tank (Jones) today. And my boy Immanuel (Iheanacho) and Jett (Washington).”
Edge rusher Tank Jones, offensive lineman Immananuel Iheanacho and safety Jett Washington are three of Oregon's highest rated recruits in the class of 2026. If they were to land Geralds, their No. 8 class ranking could jump up even higher.
Deuce Geralds Player Profile
Deuce Geralds is a 6-2, 275 pound defensive lineman out of Suwanee, Georgia. He is rated as a four-star recruit and the ranked as the No. 12 defensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite rankings. Geralds was evaluated by director of scouting Andrew Ivins this week.
“Pesky interior defender with monster year-over-year production in one of the Peach State’s highest classifications…Won’t blow many away with his size or length, but constantly makes an impact as both a run defender and a pass rusher with his quick hands and feet,” Ivins said. “Should be viewed as a nimble three-technique that can help create negative plays for a College Football Playoff contender with his skill and athleticism.”