Where Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Betting Odds Sit
Quarterback Dante Moore and the Oregon Ducks earned a résumé-boosting win over the USC Trojans in week 13 to improve to 10-1 on the season.
The Ducks remain in the College Football Playoff chase with one regular-season game left. The Oregon offense has been hit by the injury bug, but that hasn’t seemed to impact Moore and company. Moore recorded another impressive stat line along with the win, although it didn’t seem to change his Heisman Trophy odds.
Heisman Trophy Odds, per FanDuel
Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana): -135
Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State): +500
Jeremyiah Love, Running Back (Notre Dame): +500
Diego Pavia, Quarterback (Vanderbilt): +500
Marcel Reed, Quarterback (Texas A&M): +1200
Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +40,000
Notable Risers and Fallers
Not much changes to the leaders in Heisman odds with the regular season winding down.
But one player catapulted his odds into the top three. Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love may have earned himself a spot as a Heisman finalist with his performance against Syracuse.
Love rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in the 70-7 win. The junior is up to 17 rushing touchdowns on the season, along with three receiving touchdowns. He’s already exceeded his total touchdown number from a season ago and is helping Notre Dame to a 9-2 record.
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza remains the frontrunner following a bye week. Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin stays in the conversation after a 42-9 win over Rutgers.
Assuming the Buckeyes and Hoosiers both win their final regular-season games, the Heisman winner might come down to who wins a potential head-to-head matchup in the Big Ten Conference Championship.
Dante Moore Leads Oregon to a Ranked Win
Moore entered the ranked matchup against the USC Trojans coming off a historic performance versus Minnesota in week 12. Not only did Moore lead the Ducks to victory, but he outdueled one of the Big Ten’s top quarterbacks.
Moore threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 22 for 30 completions. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava started the week as one of the leaders in Heisman odds but saw his chances of making it to the ceremony suffer following the loss. Maiava threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw two picks.
The Ducks’ quarterback hasn’t had a ton of receiving threats to throw to in recent weeks. Injuries to wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. continue to impact Oregon’s offensive depth. Moore additionally played with an offensive line that had three different players rotate out due to injury.
“When it comes to receivers, a lot of people were hurt. And as a quarterback, I think the biggest thing is you have to make it as easy as possible for these receivers, making sure that they're catchable footballs, making sure that you're communicating about the game plan,” Moore said.
“Every night in our hotel, I text the group, and it's like I want everyone who is traveling to be in there, going over the plays or watching the film. We're making sure all those little details are getting covered,” he continued. “It's a lot of preparation that comes with it. Of course, I wish everybody could be healthy and we could go out there with the people who are supposed to play, but at the end of the day, it's a next-man-up mentality that's been going on, and we've been doing a great job.”
Moore’s connections with tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Malik Benson are becoming better than ever with other players on the sidelines. Sadiq and Benson caught 10 of Moore’s 22 completions for 139 yards versus the Trojans. Sadiq was also on the receiving end of both of Moore’s touchdown passes.
