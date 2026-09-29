Urban Meyer Reacts to USC's Desman Stephens II Suspension After Dante Moore Injury

The No. 18 USC Trojans announced disciplinary action against linebacker Desman Stephens II on Sunday after his targeting penalty on No. 15 Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. As Moore returns home from the LA General Medical Center after sustaining a severe concussion, Stephens received a one-game suspension.

But despite the Trojans taking the initiative with the suspension, much of the discussion around the college football world has centered on whether or not it was enough. Among the latest analysts to provide an opinion is former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Urban Meyer on the sidelines prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Urban Meyer Chimes in on Desman Stephens II Suspension

Stephens has received plenty of attention not just for the play itself, which involved him lowering his shoulder into a sliding Moore, but also for the antics after the fact. The linebacker was seen laughing with teammates and mocking Oregon’s flock celebration while Moore was still being tended to on the turf.

Meyer responded to whether or not the one game suspension seemed appropriate by saying, “It does.”

“A lot of that depends on what kind of kid he is around the program, too,” Meyer said. “If he’s a pain in the a** around the program, no, I would’ve suspended him more. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt that saying he’s not a bad guy and it was stupid. Yeah, I think it’s fine.”

Meyer certainly isn’t the only person to have an opinion on the duration of the suspension. He might be giving Stephens the benefit of the doubt, but others, such as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, have called for more discipline.

Desman Stephens II, Lincoln Riley’s Official Statement

Less than 24 hours after USC coach Lincoln Riley claimed he didn’t see Stephens’ actions after the targeting penalty and allowed the linebacker to return to the sidelines after ejection, he released a statement.

“Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character,” Riley said. “He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions, and will learn from this. The entire Trojans Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with USC head coach Lincoln Riley as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stephens also issued an apology in the statement, which revealed his one game suspension.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game,” Stephens said. “Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable.”

"Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention,” he continued. “I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this.”

While the Ducks return to Eugene for their bye week after the emotional 41-27 win, the Trojans will be without Stephens in a matchup against the Washington Huskies.

Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore’s Latest Updates

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have an extra week to prepare for their fourth ranked game in five outings against the No. 23 UCLA Bruins. Even though Moore reportedly avoided additional injuries outside of the concussion, concerns about his health linger.

Moore posted for the first time since the injury on Monday. He extended his gratitude to the Oregon community and his team on Instagram and went on to state that he’s focused on today. Moore concluded his post by saying, “I’ll be back soon. Go Ducks!”

Meanwhile, coach Dan Lanning spoke on The Pat McAfee Show and said, “It’s one of those situations where we got to protect a player from himself.” Lanning added that he knows Moore is eager to play, but that the team will make sure that he’s healthy and goes through the process properly.

If Moore does miss additional time, the Ducks seem to be in good hands at quarterback. Dylan Raiola took care of business after Moore’s exit, tossing two touchdowns and 289 yards in the victory.

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