Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    WATCH: Bryan Addison Speaks After Stepping In at Safety for Oregon in 52-29 Win vs. Colorado
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Bryan Addison Speaks After Stepping In at Safety for Oregon in 52-29 Win vs. Colorado

    The former wide receiver was plugged in after injuries to Steve Stephens IV and Daymon David.
    Author:

    More from Ducks Digest

    Mario Cristobal: Verone McKinley III & Daymon David Are 'Fine'

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Subscribe to our free newsletter here

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    IY3A3388
    Football

    WATCH: Bryan Addison Discusses Defensive Performance in Win Over Colorado

    The converted wide receiver spoke after seeing his first major action at safety this season

    byron-cardwell-touchdown-vs-colorado
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Byron Cardwell Reacts to Career Day vs. Colorado

    The freshman back exploded for 127 yards in the Ducks' 52-29 win over the Buffaloes

    troy-franklin-vs-colorado
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Troy Franklin Discusses First Career Touchdown, Win Over Colorado

    The Ducks freshman receiver recorded two catches for 44 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown

    Check out our new Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    IY3A3388
    Football

    WATCH: Bryan Addison Discusses Defensive Performance in Win Over Colorado

    just now
    byron-cardwell-touchdown-vs-colorado
    Football

    WATCH: Byron Cardwell Reacts to Career Day vs. Colorado

    2 hours ago
    troy-franklin-vs-colorado
    Football

    WATCH: Troy Franklin Discusses First Career Touchdown, Win Over Colorado

    2 hours ago
    anthony-brown-2-vs-colorado
    Football

    WATCH: Anthony Brown Discusses Breakout Game vs. Colorado

    2 hours ago
    mario-cristobal-vs-colorado
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to 52-29 Victory Against Colorado

    2 hours ago
    IMG_3933
    Football

    No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeat Colorado 52-29

    3 hours ago
    verone-mckinley-vs-ucla
    Football

    Mario Cristobal: Verone McKinley III & Daymon David are 'Fine'

    3 hours ago
    dj-james-oregon-vs-colorado-uniforms-week-9
    Football

    Halftime Thoughts: No. 7 Oregon Ducks Lead Colorado 31-14

    5 hours ago