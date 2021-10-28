WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates Ahead of Colorado

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Team Notes and Updates Ahead of Colorado

    The Ducks are just a few days away from hosting the Buffaloes.
    Author:

    The Ducks aren't slowing down after a big win over UCLA. 

    Head Coach Mario Cristobal discussed the team's health as well as:

    -How the team is approaching the Colorado matchup

    -Defensive line progress throughout the year

    -Safety rotation with Jordan Happle missing this week's game

    -Offensive line rotation/development with Forsyth being day-to-day

    2023 CB Caleb Presley working on return trip to Eugene

