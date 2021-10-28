WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates Ahead of Colorado

Publish date:
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Team Notes and Updates Ahead of Colorado
The Ducks are just a few days away from hosting the Buffaloes.
The Ducks aren't slowing down after a big win over UCLA.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal discussed the team's health as well as:
-How the team is approaching the Colorado matchup
-Defensive line progress throughout the year
-Safety rotation with Jordan Happle missing this week's game
-Offensive line rotation/development with Forsyth being day-to-day
The Ducks are heavy favorites at home against the Buffs
