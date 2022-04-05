The latest updates from Oregon's head coach a quarter of the way through spring practice.

Head Coach Dan Lanning met with reporters in Eugene following Oregon' s sixth spring football practice.

On how he defines success at cornerback

"Production certainly matters. You look at balls caught. One thing that we evaluate on defense is our havoc rate. So that's the percentage of plays that you create a TFL, forced fumble, interception, PBU. It kind of evaluates all positions."

On Colorado transfer cornerback Christian Gonzalez

"We want good corners. So he's a good corner. Certainly matters not just for simulated pressure, but for every coverage. You gotta have guys that can cover in this league."

On safety Bennett Williams

"Yeah he's moving pretty good out there. He's working at STAR, safety position, both for us. It's kinda like we talked about position versatility with Bennett. He's a smart player. So we're trying to get multiple reps for him in multiple spots."

On Trikweze Bridges having experience at cornerback and the value it brings

"It's funny when you start talking about db's and what we want our guys to be able to do, you're not looking for guys that can only do one thing, you're looking for guys that can do multiple things. So Trikweze having the ability to cover man, in the slot, or even be able to play press at times at corner and then have blitz ability, coverage ability, the speed to be able to get to the middle of the field is certainly something we look for in all positions."

On how important it is to identify the team's next ballhawk

"It's certainly important. It's important all the time. Coach Lupoi starts every single meeting with you know, shot callers--guys that are getting the ball, getting near the ball and the way we're impacting plays. We're always gonna show examples of that and be the first thing we do in each one of our defensive meetings."

