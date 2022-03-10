Skip to main content

WATCH: Dan Lanning Recaps First Spring Practice of 2022

Lanning discussed his thoughts on the first practice, some of the roster updates, and his excitement for his first spring practice as a head coach.

The 2022 Oregon football season (or the season before the season) has officially begun with the first spring practice in the books.

Head Coach Dan Lanning spoke with reporters after the practice to discuss the following topics:

- Recap of Thursday's practice

- First impressions of the team's strengths

- Roster updates - players left off roster, position changes

- Anthony Jones being the only true freshman on the spring roster

- Health of Don Johnson Jr.

- What he would like to accomplish this spring

- Justin Flowe's recovery

- His excitement for coaching the Ducks 

