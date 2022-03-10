WATCH: Dan Lanning Recaps First Spring Practice of 2022
The 2022 Oregon football season (or the season before the season) has officially begun with the first spring practice in the books.
Head Coach Dan Lanning spoke with reporters after the practice to discuss the following topics:
- Recap of Thursday's practice
- First impressions of the team's strengths
- Roster updates - players left off roster, position changes
- Anthony Jones being the only true freshman on the spring roster
- Health of Don Johnson Jr.
Notable Jersey Number, Position Updates from Oregon's Initial Spring Roster
Plenty of Ducks will be sporting new numbers, while others will line up at new spots
LOOK: Photos From Oregon Spring Football Practice No. 1
Spring football has arrived in Eugene! Presenting some of the best shots from the practice
DE Terrance Green Locks in Spring Visit, Oregon a Serious Player Following Offer
Green discusses why he's feeling the Ducks, visit plans and more
- What he would like to accomplish this spring
- Justin Flowe's recovery
- His excitement for coaching the Ducks
