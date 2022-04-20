The Ducks have just one practice left before the spring game. Lanning touched on what the game will look like on Saturday.

The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their 12th practice of spring on Tuesday. Dan Lanning spoke with reporters shortly after.

On breaking practice up into teams in preparation for spring game:

"We've been practicing like we've been practicing. When we get closer to Saturday, we'll definitely sequence that a little bit differently."

On choosing honorary coaches for spring game:

"I know this program was built on players like those guys. Legends that really put in blood, sweat and tears for Duck football, and we want to do everything we can to reconnect those people with our program."

On Justin Flowe participating in 11-on-11 drills for first time:

"He's just eager. He's eager to get to work. He has an infectious personality and enthusiasm in the way he approaches every day. He knows he's got a long ways to go. We're going to continue to chart his progress and see what it looks like as he moves forward. Definitely fun to see him out there."

On his role for Saturday's spring game:

"Definitely overseeing the whole thing. It's gonna be big-picture view. I have to do a great job of making sure our coaches and our players know what my expectation is and what that looks like."

On the biggest improvement in the wide receiver room:

"It's kind of rotated every single day. It's been different guys. Today, Seven McGee and Kris Hutson really stood out. They had good days today, but then it's been other guys on other days. Chase Cota has done a good job coming in. So I think that continues to be really fluid."

