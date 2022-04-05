Skip to main content

WATCH: Demetrice Martin Discusses Cornerbacks in Oregon Spring Football

The latest notes on Oregon's cornerbacks as they work to fill holes following the departures of Mykael Wright and DJ James.

New Oregon Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin met with the media for the first time since coming to Eugene on Tuesday. 

On why he came to Oregon

"Just the opportunity. Like we say we kind of think of this as the SEC on the West. With this being my sixth school in the Pac-12 I've always wanted to the opportunity to get here and coach. The opportunity came and took it and ran with it."

On where he feels like he's grown as a coach the past couple seasons

"Just being able to learn from everywhere, from everybody. I've been around a lot of good coaches offensively and defensively. In my younger years just kind of worrying about myself and then getting older now being able to take a little bit from everybody and what they do best and add it into my game. Just like a player, coaches do the same."

On if he uses field/boundary corner or left or right

"I like to try to play them both. Especially this early, try to cross train so guys can play the field and the boundary and then we let it shake out as it may, depending on the opponent that we play against."

On his relationship with Christian Gonzalez and what he brings to the team

"It's big time because he's able to be a big brother to the rest of the guys in the squad as far as his good cop bad cop type of thing. He can be the good cop and I'm the bad cop because he's been with me for two years, so he knows my moods, he knows how I go and how I teach and he's able to kind of incorporate that with the other guys."

