WATCH: Devon Williams Talks Big Day vs. Oregon State

Williams has now had two 100-yard receiving performances against the Beavers while at Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks turned to their leading wide receiver for a lot of production in Saturday's win over the Beavers. Devon Williams finished the game with six catches for a game-high 110 yards and a touchdown.

