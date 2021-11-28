Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oregon Wide Receiver Devon Williams Discusses Big Game vs. Oregon State

    Williams has now had two 100-yard receiving performances against the Beavers while at Oregon.
    Author:

    The Oregon Ducks turned to their leading wide receiver for a lot of production in Saturday's win over the Beavers. Devon Williams finished the game with six catches for a game-high 110 yards and a touchdown. 

    You may also like:

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal reacts to Oregon's win over Oregon State

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Devon Williams YAC Oregon State
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Devon Williams Talks Big Day vs. Oregon State

    Oregon's leading wide receiver was in a groove with Anthony Brown all afternoon

    Mario Cristobal Oregon State
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Win Over Oregon State

    Hear from the Ducks' head coach following the win over the Beavers

    Travis Dye Mean Mug
    Play
    Football

    No. 11 Oregon Clinches Pac-12 North With 38-29 Win Over Oregon State

    The Ducks punched their ticket to the Pac-12 title game with a big win over the Beavers

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Devon Williams YAC Oregon State
    Football

    WATCH: Devon Williams Talks Big Day vs. Oregon State

    2 minutes ago
    Mario Cristobal Oregon State
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Win Over Oregon State

    16 minutes ago
    Travis Dye Mean Mug
    Football

    No. 11 Oregon Clinches Pac-12 North With 38-29 Win Over Oregon State

    54 minutes ago
    Noah Sewell Washington Cropped
    Football

    Noah Sewell Exits With Injury vs. Oregon State

    2 hours ago
    Devon Williams Oregon State Touchdown
    Football

    HALFTIME THOUGHTS: Oregon Leads Oregon State 24-3

    3 hours ago
    Travis Dye WSU
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    6 hours ago
    travis-dye-vs-oregon-state-2019
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    16 hours ago
    Cyrus Moss Oregon Official Visit 1 copy
    Recruiting

    Who's Visiting Oregon This Weekend?

    19 hours ago