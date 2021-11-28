Publish date:
WATCH: Oregon Wide Receiver Devon Williams Discusses Big Game vs. Oregon State
Williams has now had two 100-yard receiving performances against the Beavers while at Oregon.
The Oregon Ducks turned to their leading wide receiver for a lot of production in Saturday's win over the Beavers. Devon Williams finished the game with six catches for a game-high 110 yards and a touchdown.
You may also like:
WATCH: Mario Cristobal reacts to Oregon's win over Oregon State
WATCH: Devon Williams Talks Big Day vs. Oregon State
Oregon's leading wide receiver was in a groove with Anthony Brown all afternoon
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Win Over Oregon State
Hear from the Ducks' head coach following the win over the Beavers
No. 11 Oregon Clinches Pac-12 North With 38-29 Win Over Oregon State
The Ducks punched their ticket to the Pac-12 title game with a big win over the Beavers
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox