    • November 28, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Win Over Oregon State

    With Saturday's win the Ducks are 22-1 at Autzen Stadium under Mario Cristobal.
    Head Coach Mario Cristobal speaks with the media following Oregon's 38-29 win over Oregon State to clinch the Pac-12 North.

    Oregon defeats Oregon State to punch ticket to Pac-12 championship

