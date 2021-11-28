WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Win Over Oregon State

With Saturday's win the Ducks are 22-1 at Autzen Stadium under Mario Cristobal.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal speaks with the media following Oregon's 38-29 win over Oregon State to clinch the Pac-12 North.

You may also like:

Oregon defeats Oregon State to punch ticket to Pac-12 championship

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE