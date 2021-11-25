Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates, Team Notes Ahead of Oregon State

    The latest updates from the man in charge of Oregon football in Eugene.
    Author:

    Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with reporters on Wednesday for the final time before this week's matchup with Oregon State.

    Topics discussed

    -Seven McGee's usage at wide receiver

    -Injury updates to DJ Johnson and Keith Brown

    -Jackson LaDuke's progress

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Mario Crisotbal WSU
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates, Team Notes Ahead of Oregon State

    The latest from Eugene ahead of this weekend's matchup with the Beavers

    Quincy Guerrier BYU Cropped
    Play
    Basketball

    Oregon Blown Out by Houston 78-49 in Maui Invitational

    The Ducks have some soul searching to do before Pac-12 play begins

    Anthony Brown WSU 2 Cropped
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Bowl Projections Entering Week 13

    The Ducks' postseason projections see a shakeup following a loss to Utah

    You may also like

    Oregon football bowl projections entering week 13

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Mario Crisotbal WSU
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates, Team Notes Ahead of Oregon State

    19 seconds ago
    Quincy Guerrier BYU Cropped
    Basketball

    Oregon Blown Out by Houston 78-49 in Maui Invitational

    2 hours ago
    Anthony Brown WSU 2 Cropped
    Football

    Oregon Bowl Projections Entering Week 13

    3 hours ago
    Ifo Oregon State
    Football

    ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    3 hours ago
    travis-dye-td-vs-ucla
    Football

    Travis Dye Still Undecided on NFL Draft Decision as Regular Season Winds Down

    5 hours ago
    Oregon vs. Washington Kickoff
    Football

    Oregon Drops out of Top 10 in Updated Playoff Rankings

    23 hours ago
    verone-mckinley-iii-vs-california
    Football

    Verone McKinley Named Finalist for Jim Thorpe Award

    Nov 23, 2021
    Kayvon Thibodeaux UCLA 3
    Football

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Named Finalist for Bednarik Award

    Nov 23, 2021