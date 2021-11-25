Publish date:
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates, Team Notes Ahead of Oregon State
The latest updates from the man in charge of Oregon football in Eugene.
Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with reporters on Wednesday for the final time before this week's matchup with Oregon State.
Topics discussed
-Seven McGee's usage at wide receiver
-Injury updates to DJ Johnson and Keith Brown
-Jackson LaDuke's progress
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates, Team Notes Ahead of Oregon State
The latest from Eugene ahead of this weekend's matchup with the Beavers
Oregon Blown Out by Houston 78-49 in Maui Invitational
The Ducks have some soul searching to do before Pac-12 play begins
Oregon Bowl Projections Entering Week 13
The Ducks' postseason projections see a shakeup following a loss to Utah
You may also like
Oregon football bowl projections entering week 13
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox