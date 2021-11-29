WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reviews Oregon State Win, Previews Pac-12 Championship

Hear the latest from the man in charge of the Oregon Football program on Monday.

Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday.

Topics discussed:

-Injury updates-Mykael Wright, Noah Sewell, DJ Johnson, Bennett Williams

-What carries over from last matchup vs. Utah

-Comments on the coaching carousel

-Recruiting as early signing day approaches

You may also like:

Mario Cristobal provides injury updates ahead of Pac-12 championship

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE