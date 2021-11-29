Publish date:
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reviews Oregon State Win, Previews Pac-12 Championship vs. Utah
Hear the latest from the man in charge of the Oregon Football program on Monday.
Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday.
Topics discussed:
-Injury updates-Mykael Wright, Noah Sewell, DJ Johnson, Bennett Williams
-What carries over from last matchup vs. Utah
-Comments on the coaching carousel
-Recruiting as early signing day approaches
The Ducks enter another huge week focused on their rematch with Utah
Mario Cristobal Provides Injury Updates Ahead of Utah
The latest we're hearing from Eugene on Monday
Oregon Opens as Underdog vs. Utah Ahead of Pac-12 Championship
Can the Ducks get revenge in Las Vegas?
