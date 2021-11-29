Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reviews Oregon State Win, Previews Pac-12 Championship vs. Utah

    Hear the latest from the man in charge of the Oregon Football program on Monday.
    Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday.

    Topics discussed:

    -Injury updates-Mykael Wright, Noah Sewell, DJ Johnson, Bennett Williams

    -What carries over from last matchup vs. Utah

    -Comments on the coaching carousel 

    -Recruiting as early signing day approaches

