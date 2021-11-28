WATCH: Nate Heaukulani Breaks Down Win vs. Oregon State

Publish date:
WATCH: Nate Heaukulani Discusses Win vs. Oregon State
The Ducks' linebacker was honored on senior night and played a big role in limiting Oregon State's offense on Saturday.
In his final home game as a Duck, Nate Heaukulani registered four tackles (two solo) in the win over the Oregon State Beavers to help the No. 11 Oregon Ducks earn their third straight trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game.
He spoke with the media after the game to break down his and his team's performance on Saturday.
