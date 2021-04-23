WATCH: Noah Sewell Talks Oregon Spring Football Practice

The star Oregon linebacker is ready for another big year, this time hopefully with a full season.

Noah Sewell is already one of the most talented players on the Oregon defense despite his youth. He finished the 2020 season tied for the team lead in tackles (45) and even overcame what looked like a serious injury against UCLA to not miss any time.

He headlines a talented, yet relatively young linebacker core.

Sewell provides updates on spring practice and his development in year two at Oregon in the above video.

