Ducks Digest

WATCH: Oregon Ducks Football's Insightful Docuseries 'The Team Out West'

Oregon football off-season documentary series "The Team Out West" is a behind-the-scenes look into the Ducks' preparation heading into the 2024 college football season. Coach Dan Lanning takes center stage as the main attraction throughout.

Kyron Samuels

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice with the Oregon Ducks Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice with the Oregon Ducks Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With the 2024 college football season around the corner, the Oregon Ducks are well into the swing of fall training camp. On Saturday, August 31st the Ducks will take the field at Autzen Stadium against Idaho to kick off the year. If you’re looking for insightful, entertaining, and inspiring content to fill your excitement needs leading into this season, look no further than Oregon Ducks’ Football YouTube series, “The Team Out West”.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Have you ever wondered what it was like to sit in on a team meeting with the Ducks and Coach Dan Lanning? Ever questioned how situations such as serious injury at the practice sessions are handled? Want to know how plans are devised in the off-season program? Well, this is the perfect show for you. No topic is off-subject and the tone and intention for the season is set.

In one of the opening scenes, Oregon coach Dan Lanning says: "When they come play the team out west, they should be a little bit nervous" and the intensity doesn't let up from there.

The documentary series chronicles the Oregon Ducks through each week of fall training camp while also taking a peek back at multiple storylines that defined their offseason. Coaches, players, and support staff are all featured throughout. A unique aspect of the series is that it gives you special behind-the-scenes footage from the program. 

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Outside of the actual football, the series does delve into other interesting topics like off-season team-building trips led by Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, facility expansion, Big Ten media days, and a team hiking trip that Coach Dan Lanning commemorates with a poem partially dedicated to fallen teammates of the past.

Two 30-minute episodes are already up on the GoDucks official YouTube channel and there will be more to follow. Luckily for Ducks fans, the content will not end when the season starts. The team will continue to pump out weekly cinematic recaps detailing the prior week of action.

MORE: Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Reveals Timeline For Naming Starting Quarterback As Bo Nix Thrives

MORE: NBA Champion Payton Pritchard Marries Youtuber, Blake Griffin Officiates

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Falls

MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Previews 'Unbelievable' Ohio State In Highly-Anticipated Big Ten Game

MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot Skips Rival Washington Huskies in Big Ten Tour

Published
Kyron Samuels

KYRON SAMUELS

Home/Football