WATCH: Oregon Ducks Football's Insightful Docuseries 'The Team Out West'
With the 2024 college football season around the corner, the Oregon Ducks are well into the swing of fall training camp. On Saturday, August 31st the Ducks will take the field at Autzen Stadium against Idaho to kick off the year. If you’re looking for insightful, entertaining, and inspiring content to fill your excitement needs leading into this season, look no further than Oregon Ducks’ Football YouTube series, “The Team Out West”.
Have you ever wondered what it was like to sit in on a team meeting with the Ducks and Coach Dan Lanning? Ever questioned how situations such as serious injury at the practice sessions are handled? Want to know how plans are devised in the off-season program? Well, this is the perfect show for you. No topic is off-subject and the tone and intention for the season is set.
In one of the opening scenes, Oregon coach Dan Lanning says: "When they come play the team out west, they should be a little bit nervous" and the intensity doesn't let up from there.
The documentary series chronicles the Oregon Ducks through each week of fall training camp while also taking a peek back at multiple storylines that defined their offseason. Coaches, players, and support staff are all featured throughout. A unique aspect of the series is that it gives you special behind-the-scenes footage from the program.
Outside of the actual football, the series does delve into other interesting topics like off-season team-building trips led by Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, facility expansion, Big Ten media days, and a team hiking trip that Coach Dan Lanning commemorates with a poem partially dedicated to fallen teammates of the past.
Two 30-minute episodes are already up on the GoDucks official YouTube channel and there will be more to follow. Luckily for Ducks fans, the content will not end when the season starts. The team will continue to pump out weekly cinematic recaps detailing the prior week of action.
