Oregon Ducks Fall Football Camp Takeaways: Three Players Who Hold Keys To Success
We are just three weeks into Oregon Ducks fall football camp and still just over two weeks away from the August 31 season-opener against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. On a team loaded with talent, we have identified three stories that holds the key to a 2024 season to remember.
1 - TRANSFER QUARTERBACK DILLON GABRIEL
To no surprise, transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads the list. Some may argue that there are no surprises when it comes to Gabriel. He was one of the top-ranked players at any position looking to take advantage of the transfer portal. He arrived with a wealth of experience and the statistics to back up an early prediction of an odds-on-favorite to win a Heisman Trophy. His career stat line reveals a 63.1 completion percentage, 14,865 passing yards, 125 touchdowns and only 26 interceptions.
While many would point to the numbers as justifying any award he might claim, that was not enough for Gabriel. He took an extra step while addressing the entire team.
“(Gabriel) said this recently this past week in front of the whole team; We're going to get the best version of him,” Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa told Oregon SI’s Bri Amaranthus. “(He said) I’m here to work now. I'm here to be the greatest. I'm here to help y'all. Y’all are going to get the best version of me.”
To that end, Gabriel has earned the respect of another teammate, quarterback Dante Moore. What makes this unusual is that Moore is also a transfer portal acquisition by the Ducks and a competitor for the starting quarterback role. While Gabriel has effectively locked down the position, he could treat Moore as a rival rather than a teammate but that’s not in his DNA.
"Dillon (Gabriel) 's a person I can look up to that's been in college for a long time, “said Moore. “Being able to just ask him questions about certain coverages, certain ways he throws the ball in this situation, I just really appreciate it."
Not only are his teammates impressed, the coaching staff, specifically offensive coordinator Will Stein, has raved about this quarterback.
"Dillon has exceeded all expectations in that facet of his game, his preparation,” Stein told On3’s Andy Staples in an interview earlier this year. “Not only on the field but off the field. His film study, the way he takes care of his body, it's truly like coaching a pro."
Lastly, Gabriel decided to spend some of his NIL money on others. During the team’s offseason retreat, he presented his teammates with custom-made jewelry that was school-themed with block O logo, the mascot and a huge Nike swoosh. This act is indicative of the type of leader Oregon has at the most important position on the field.
2- Senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa
For our second pick, we switch to the Oregon defense and inside linebacker, Jeffrey Bassa. Perhaps the first surprise when it comes to this hard-hitting defender is the fact that he is still on the roster as many thought he might leave early for the NFL. This will be Bassa’s final season and he has stepped up to become a true leader on this entire team, not just the defense.
“Jeff’s done an unbelievable job of being a leader,” “He knows what he wants his play to look like, what he wants it to be in the future. He knows that hard work is what’s required to get there and he’s willing to work hard.”
Perhaps one of the bigger challenges going into this 2024 season is tied to the Ducks move to the Big Ten Conference. Social media has exploded with doubts about Oregon’s ability to match up with teams like Ohio State and Michigan. Yet, Bassa refuses to let that bother him or his teammates.
“Obviously we see all the tweets," Bassa told Oregon Ducks SI’s Bri Amaranthus. “We don't let external factors dictate how we think in our internal factors. So we try to block that noise out. But then we also keep that in the back of our mind, like, okay, people don't think we physical, so let's show them we physical."
Another benefit of having Bassa back this season is his approach to working with all teammates, those new to the program and veterans alike. In many ways, his presence is like having another coach on the field. To that point, Bassa was asked what he expected to see from the team’s first scrimmage of training camp.
“I want to see relentless effort,” Bassa said. “That’s for sure going to have to be the main thing. And we gotta take the ball away. I know it’s going to be an opportunity for a lot of the young guys to go out there and get the pads rocking again, so I want to see young guys step up, I want to see young guys fly around to the ball, play with a lot of juice and energy and passion. From the older guys I want to see a lot of leadership, as well.”
While the season is still over two weeks away, Bassa has already drawn national attention. He is on the watch list for the Dick Butkus award given to college football’s best linebacker, an award no other Duck has ever received. Bassa came into this year as an overlooked player and now has a chance to become one of Oregon’s best due to his hard work and dedication.
3- Wide Receiver Tez Johnson
Third on our list was a difficult decision as there are a great many stories from the Ducks’ fall training camp. We agreed that wide receiver Tez Johnson would be our final key to success story. Given his production in 2023, there truly isn’t much of a surprise here but a story about a well-grounded receiver who is up for a Maxwell Award (best college player in the country) and the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver in FBS).
Consider that last season he recorded 1,182 receiving yards along with 10 touchdowns. Furthermore, he is looking to improve on those numbers as he works with Gabriel, the transfer portal acquisition and Heisman Trophy candidate. There is a unique comparison here as last year Johnson combined with former Duck quarterback and Heisman finalist, Bo Nix.
From a team standpoint, Johnson believes that unity and connection are as important as talent on the field.
“We preach, preach, preach connection every day the most,” said Johnson to SI’s Olivia Cleary. “We want to be the most connected team in the country. With us being the most connected team in the country, I feel like we’ll be unstoppable.” “It’s a loaded (receiver) room, but together, we’re dangerous. We’re unstoppable. Can’t nobody really touch us like if we that connected.”
A unique challenge facing Johnson is the talk about whether his success last year was due mostly to former Duck quarterback Bo Nix. Keep in mind that Nix’s family adopted Johnson and the two played high school football together and then again at Oregon. Simply said Johnson wants fans to view his play without regard to his tie to Nix. His goal is to prove that he is still a number one receiver regardless of who is throwing him the football.
“I still go out on a Saturday night and prove it,” said Johnson. “It doesn’t matter what I did last year it matters what I do this year. I haven’t done anything this year. I’m just like another receiver out there.”
Of course, these three are going to need a great deal of help if 2024 plays out like many expect. Noah Whittington, Evan Stewart, Jordan James, Terrance Ferguson, Ajani Cornelius, and Jestin Jacobs are just a few who look to contribute to a winning season. Clearly, Oregon has the talent to win. They just need to bring it each and every game.
