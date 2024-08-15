Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Top 2026 Offensive Targets
If you've been solely focused on 2025 recruiting, you may be missing what the Oregon Ducks are doing with the 2026 class.
Yes, the 2025 class is in the top 10 and has multiple five-star recruits, but the 2026 class for coach Dan Lanning and company is coming along nicely as well. Those rising juniors already committed to Oregon are four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, four-star running back Tradarian Ball, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.
Assuming nobody from those four flips, here are the top targets for the Ducks in the class of 2026.
Rankings via 247Sports Composite
1. Chris Henry Jr., WR
This might be the toughest of those listed for Oregon to pick up, but that isn't stopping them from trying. Chris Henry Jr. told On3 at UO's Saturday Night Live Event that the Ducks are trying every day "to get me to flip". The versatile five-star wideout has been committed to Ohio State for over a year, but adding another top-end wide receiver to the room can't hurt, especially the No. 1 recruit in the country.
2. Jackson Cantwell, OT
The No. 2 prospect in the nation, Jackson Cantwell could shore up the opposite side of the line from current OT commit Greene. A dual-sport athlete with the Oregon track and field team also recruiting him, Cantwell is a beast at 6-7, 305 pounds.
3. Kendre Harrison, TE
With no tight ends in the class of 2025 at the moment, the Ducks will want to make sure they pick one up in 2026. Kendre Harrison is the No. 1 tight end in the country and No. 8 overall prospect. At 6-7, Harrison is another dual-sport athlete who wants to play basketball at the next level as well.
4. Salesi Moa, ATH
Likely a wide receiver but potentially a defensive back, Salesi Moa is a talented all-around player, currently ranked No. 7 among athletes and No. 101 nationally. Moa comes from a family of college football players, with his dad playing for Utah while his two older brothers are at BYU.
5. Tommy Tofi, IOL
With the edges taken care of, Oregon will want to get some help on the interior of the offensive line. Tommy Tofi is a four-star interior offensive lineman, coming in at 6-6, 320 pounds. Tofi is the No. 10 IOL in the nation and No. 122 recruit overall.
