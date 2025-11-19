How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. USC In High-Stakes Rivalry Matchup
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are 9-1 with just two games to go as the team pushes for a College Football Playoff appearance. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will next have a critical matchup against the No. 15 USC Trojans, another team looking to make the CFP.
How to Watch
When: Saturday, November 22, at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
TV Broadcast: CBS
Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network
Betting Odds:
The Oregon Ducks are 9.5-point favorites against the USC Trojans on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -360, and the point total is set at 59.5.
ESPN’s College GameDay In Eugene
To add to the excitement of the matchup, ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Eugene for the second time this season. The first time the show was in Eugene was when the Ducks hosted the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers.
It will be the third time the Oregon Ducks have played at the site of the show, with College GameDay in Happy Valley, when the team faced Penn State. The Oregon Ducks hold a 20-14 record on College GameDay, winning five of their last eight games.
Oregon Maintains Explosive Offense
The Oregon Ducks have a consistently dominant offense. In five of the Ducks’ 10 games this season, Oregon has reached over 500 yards of total offense.
Oregon’s offense is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who is having a stellar year. Moore totals 2,190 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and has a 72.8 completion percentage. He has thrown just five touchdowns and has only been sacked 10 times. Moore has also rushed for 183 yards.
Moore is coming off a massive game against Minnesota, finishing the matchup with a 90.0 completion percentage, which is a program record in a single game.
True freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore has missed the last two games, and his status remains something to watch for ahead of facing USC. Moore leads the team with 443 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is another big-time player on the Ducks with 407 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Sadiq is coming off a big game against Minnesota, making clutch plays to help the Ducks drive down the field.
Oregon is ranked No. 2 in the nation in yards per rush (6.33) and ranked No. 2 in rushes of over 20 yards (72). The running back room is filled with talented and physical playmakers, which could be a big factor in how the Ducks win against USC.
Running back Noah Whittington leads the team with 623 rushing yards and has scored five touchdowns. While Whittington has the most rushing yards, running back Jordon Davison leads the team with 12 rushing touchdowns. This is the second most by a true freshman in program history.
Oregon’s Dominant Defense To Stop Explosive Offense
The Oregon Ducks have one of the top defenses that has helped the program dominate this season. Oregon leads the nation in passing defense, allowing just 127.3 yards per game. The Ducks also lead in three-and-out rate at just 37.08 percent, limiting opponents to a 31.15 third-down success rate.
Oregon has allowed just 4.5 points per game in the first half, giving the Ducks a chance to get an early lead. The Ducks have allowed multiple touchdowns in just four games this season as well, giving USC coach Lincoln Riley’s offense a tough test.
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the team with 77 total tackles. Linebacker Teitum Tuioti leads Oregon with 5.5 sacks and has a chance to be a playmaker against USC, a team that has dealt with injuries on the offensive line this year.
Oregon’s defense will have to play at a high level for all four quarters for the Ducks to earn a big win.
USC Trojans Seeking College Football Playoff Appearance
The USC Trojans are 8-2, and if they defeat the Oregon Ducks, the program could earn a spot in the CFP. USC is going to do everything it can to take down a familiar foe, and the Ducks must be ready. The Trojans are coming off a big win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, 26-21. A big offensive performance in the second half helped lead the Trojans to a win.
USC’s offense is led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is performing at a high level. Maiava has passed for 2,868 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has thrown just six interceptions and been sacked 11 times. The USC quarterback utilizes his legs to extend plays, rushing for 124 yards and six touchdowns.
One of the biggest stars on USC’s offense is wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon leads the team with 1,090 yards and eight touchdown receptions and will be an important player for the Ducks’ defense to watch for.
USC has a talented run game, with running back King Miller leading the team with 719 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Oregon finding a way to shut down USC's run game early will be a key to success.
USC’s defense suffered a couple of injuries against Iowa, including to safety Kamari Ramsey and defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver. Their status will be something to watch for. USC linebacker Eric Gentry leads the team with 64 tackles, three sacks, and five forced fumbles.
Oregon vs. USC Prediction
The Oregon Ducks will defeat the USC Trojans 32-28.
After Oregon plays USC, the Ducks will face the Washington Huskies for their final game of the regular season.
