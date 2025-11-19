Why Oregon's Jordon Davison Should Be Ranked Among College Football's Best Freshmen
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are 9-1 and have one of the most dominant teams in college football. One of the standout aspects of Oregon's roster is that the Ducks are playing several freshmen who are playmakers for the team.
With two regular-season games to go, ESPN released a ranking of the top 20 freshmen in college football. One notable freshman left off the list is Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison. Davison has been a fast riser on the team, making his absence from the rankings a questionable one.
Why Jordon Davison Should Be Ranked At A Top Freshman
The Ducks have a talented running back room with four players who have stepped up this season. Even with the number of running backs Oregon has rotated, Davison is standing out as a stop offensive player for Oregon.
Davison has rushed for 461 yards this season, which is the second most on the team behind running back Noah Whittington. Davison comes alive in the red zone, totaling 12 rushing touchdowns, which has played a critical role in Oregon's success.
Davison is the program’s second true freshman running back to reach at least 10 rushing touchdowns since Royce Freeman. With 12 rushing touchdowns, Davison has the second most as a true freshman behind Freeman’s 18 in 2024.
Despite not earning as many carries as Whittington, when the ball is in Davison's hands, he is producing big plays. The freshman running back averages 7.0 yards per carry, with several explosive runs.
Davison’s top performance of the season was against the Wisconsin Badgers, where he had 16 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. The matchup against the Badgers was one of three games when Davison scored multiple rushing touchdowns. The others were against the Montana State Bobcats (3) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2).
Davison’s longest run of the season was against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, when he rushed the ball for 67 yards. While he did not score on that play, the Ducks handed him the ball again on the very next snap, where he did score a 20-yard rushing touchdown.
With his performance this season, notably with scoring, Davison is deserving of making it on the top-20 freshmen so far.
Oregon Ducks Freshmen Who Did Make Top 20
While Davison did not make the top 20, two other freshmen on Oregon's roster did. Cornerback Brandon Finney was ranked No. 10 on the list as he is having a breakout season with the Ducks. Finney has been a reliable player in the secondary, and his most notable play was a pick-six against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers.
Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore was ranked No. 16. What likely knocked Moore lower on the rankings is that he has missed two straight games with a knee injury. Moore was the most targeted freshman in the nation before missing time with injury, demonstrating how important he is to Oregon’s offense.
While Davison is not ranked, having two Ducks' players in the rankings demonstrates the potential Oregon has for the next several years. Davison Finney and Moore are in just their first season with the program, and this is just the beginning of their collegiate career.
Another notable freshman that has shown flashes of potential this season is Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. While Hill does not have as many carries as Davison, he has made big plays for the Ducks. Hill and Davison could become a dynamic duo for Oregon's offense for the next couple of years.
With the talented freshmen on Oregon's roster, the Ducks will continue to be in contention to not only make the College Football Playoff for multiple years but also to win a national title.