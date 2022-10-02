Skip to main content

Oregon WR Troy Franklin Reels in Toe-Tap Touchdown vs. Stanford

The Ducks are running up the score in the first half against the Cardinal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oregon's offense is averaging nearly 500 yards and 40 points per game. In week 5 the Ducks' offense is continuing its break-neck pace so far in the 2022 season. 

On Saturday against Stanford, wide receiver Troy Franklin continued his stellar sophomore season with yet another highlight play.

With under five minutes to go in the first half, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix scrambled to his right evading pressure and fired a pass to the corner of the end zone to find Franklin for six.

Franklin had worked back toward Nix while in the end zone, fighting against the coverage from Stanford defensive back Kyu Blu Kelly. The pass was initially ruled incomplete, but after review officials ruled it a touchdown, as Franklin was able to get his toes inbounds for a beautiful reception. 

READ MORE: Starting LB Justin Flowe out vs. Stanford

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Justin Flowe, Defense vs. Georgia
Play
Football

Oregon LB Justin Flowe out vs. Stanford

The Ducks will be without a starting linebacker against the Cardinal.

Ducks Digest
Dont'e Thornton Stanford Pregame
Play
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

The latest updates from Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Ducks Digest
Bradyn Swinson BYU Celebration
Play
Football

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

Everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Ducks Digest

The sophomore wideout from East Palo Alto, Calif. has been Oregon's leading wideout in 2022, already passing his career highs from his freshman season just five games in. Franklin's first half touchdown was his third of the year, following up his week 4 game-winning touchdown against the Washington State Cougars.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Justin Flowe, Defense vs. Georgia
Football

Oregon LB Justin Flowe out vs. Stanford

By Max Torres
Dont'e Thornton Stanford Pregame
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

By Graham Metzker
Bradyn Swinson BYU Celebration
Football

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

By Max Torres
Elijah Higgins Oregon
Football

Stanford Brings History of Playing Spoiler to Eugene in Week 5 Matchup

By Mark Wang
Tyler Turner Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Visitor List: Oregon vs. Stanford

By Max Torres
David Shaw Washington Solo
Football

Five Questions With a Stanford Writer

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Previewing No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell Oregon vs. Stanford Uniforms
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Stanford

By Josh Parker