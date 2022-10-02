Oregon's offense is averaging nearly 500 yards and 40 points per game. In week 5 the Ducks' offense is continuing its break-neck pace so far in the 2022 season.

On Saturday against Stanford, wide receiver Troy Franklin continued his stellar sophomore season with yet another highlight play.

With under five minutes to go in the first half, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix scrambled to his right evading pressure and fired a pass to the corner of the end zone to find Franklin for six.

Franklin had worked back toward Nix while in the end zone, fighting against the coverage from Stanford defensive back Kyu Blu Kelly. The pass was initially ruled incomplete, but after review officials ruled it a touchdown, as Franklin was able to get his toes inbounds for a beautiful reception.

The sophomore wideout from East Palo Alto, Calif. has been Oregon's leading wideout in 2022, already passing his career highs from his freshman season just five games in. Franklin's first half touchdown was his third of the year, following up his week 4 game-winning touchdown against the Washington State Cougars.

