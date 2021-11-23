WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Defense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State

The Ducks struggled to get off the field on third down against Utah and will face another balanced offense in Oregon State.

Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with the media on Monday via Zoom to break down what he saw in the Ducks' disastrous loss to Utah.

Topics covered:

-Struggles on third down

-What he sees in preparing for Oregon State Beavers

-Oregon State run game, Ducks run defense

