WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Defense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State

WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Oregon Defense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State
Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with the media on Monday via Zoom to break down what he saw in the Ducks' disastrous loss to Utah.
Topics covered:
-Struggles on third down
-What he sees in preparing for Oregon State Beavers
-Oregon State run game, Ducks run defense
WATCH: Mario Cristobal gives final review of Utah and looks ahead to Oregon State
