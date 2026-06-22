Way-Too-Early Offensive Depth Chart Prediction for 2027 Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks recently landed the commitment of five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. With the commitment, the Ducks launched up to No. 9 in class of 2027 rankings, per On3.

With the Ducks 2027 recruiting class coming into form, here is a way too early look at what the offensive starters could look like for the 2027 season.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Ducks went into the portal this past offseason to secure their quarterback of the future, and Dylan Raiola certainly fits the bill. Raiola will take a page out of current Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and sit for a year while learning the system before getting his shot on the field. Oregon quarterback Akili Smith Jr. could provide some competition for Raiola, but Raiola is most likely going to be under center for the 2027 season.

Running Back Jordon Davison

Davison broke onto the scene as a freshman last season, and immediately produced for the Ducks offense. Davison logged 113 carries for 667 yards and a whopping 15 touchdowns in his freshman season with the Ducks.

Wide Receiver

Jalen Lott

Lott is entering his first year as a member of the Ducks, and could fins himself on the field with serious playing time if he has a productive fall camp. By the time 2027 rolls around, the former five-star recruit should be in the mix for playing nearly every offensive snap.

Dakorien Moore

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore’s 2027 college football season very well could be his last, as the former No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country will be eligible for the 2028 NFL Draft. Moore became one of Dante Moore’s favorite targets in his freshman season, and that shouldn't change over the course of the next two years.

Dakota Guerrant

Guerrant committed to the Ducks this past week, and the five-star wide receiver should be ready to roll by the time he steps on campus. Guerrant logged 55 receptions for 1,074 yards and 26 touchdowns on offense in his junior year at Harper Woods High School (Michigan).

Tight End Kendre Harrison

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrison was a five-star recruit for the Ducks in their 2026 class and could very well earn the starting tight end job in 2027. Harrison was the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina, and caught 57 passes for 928 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games his senior year.

Offensive tackle

Immanuel Iheanacho

Iheanacho was the crown jewel of the Ducks 2025 recruiting class, and was the highest ranked recruit that Lanning signed last year. With the turnover on the offensive line from last year, Iheanacho should be in the same boat as other incoming freshman in seeing some playing time and learning the system while gearing up to potentially become a starter in 2027.

Fox Crader

Crader could very well be in line to start in the upcoming 2026 season, and if he doesn't get a starting role then he would be in line once more in 2027. Crader was the No. 19 ranked offensive lineman in the class of 2024, and has an NFL frame as he stands at 6-6.

Offensive Guard

Trent Ferguson

Ferguson was the highest ranked offensive lineman recruit out of Oregon in the class of 2024, and the hometown athlete could very well earn a starting role next season after not seeing much playing time in 2025.

Tommy Tofi

Tofi was the No. 1 ranked offensive lineman out of California in the class of 2025, and turned heads when he flipped his commitment from Cal to the Ducks. Tofi was a four-star recruit and the No. 3 ranked offensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports. He flashed at tackle and guard in Oregon's spring game and figures to be part of the rotation in the future.

Center

Devin Brooks

Brooks, the Oregon native, could see a bit of playing time in 2026 to give current Oregon center Iapani Laloulu a rest or in case of injury. After Laloulu presumptuously enters the 2027 NFL Draft, Brooks could take over as the anchor of the offensive line.

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