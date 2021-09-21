Oregon Football Week 4 Injury Report

Plenty to take in ahead of Arizona.

The No. 3 Ducks (3-0) look to open conference play hosting the Arizona Wildcats (0-3) on Saturday, September 25, but the team will not be at full strength.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal provided numerous injury updates during his Monday afternoon press conference, most notably saying he "feels good" about the health of starting quarterback Anthony Brown.

"I feel good about Anthony," Cristobal said. "He looks really good."

Brown left the Week 3 contest against Stony Brook with an undisclosed injury, never coming out of the locker room after halftime. Freshman Ty Thompson replaced him.

As for projected first-round NFL Draft talent Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cristobal seemed optimistic.

"Kayvon's getting better and better," Cristobal said. "Still day-to-day with him."

Bradyn Swinson, who missed the game against Stony Brook after recording a sack at Ohio State, will likely miss the Pac-12 opener against Arizona.

"Bradyn might be out for another week. Not sure yet. But he's the one I would say who is doubtful."

However, the Ducks will likely welcome back Mase Funa and Keith Brown to the defensive front. Both players sat out against Stony Brook.

"Mase looks better, still day-to-day but feel good about him," Cristobal said.

"Keith Brown looks good, he practiced yesterday, and again he was available come game time. We were just being a little bit cautious with him."

Additionally, Cristobal said Steven Jones "is good," indicating the Ducks right tackle will be available Saturday. Jones left the game against Stony Brook and did not return. He's listed as a co-starter alongside Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu.

Freshman wide receiver Troy Franklin exited the game after laying a block that helped free up Dont'e Thornton on a touchdown and did not return. It sounds like he should be good to go this week when Cristobal was asked if the wide receiver came out okay.

"Yeah he did," Cristobal said. "He was good, he was good yesterday and seems ready to roll."

Cristobal did not mention Justin Flowe who reportedly will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Oregon kicks off conference play hosting Arizona on Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. PST at Autzen Stadium.

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon releases week 4 organizational chart for Arizona

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @DylanMickanen

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE