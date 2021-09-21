Oregon Releases Week 4 Organizational Chart for Arizona

Oregon has released its latest organizational chart after a Week 3 victory over Stony Brook.

After a Week 3 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves last Saturday, the No. 3 Oregon Ducks advanced to 3-0 ahead of beginning conference play against Arizona on Saturday, September 25.

The Ducks released another organizational chart Monday afternoon.

Anthony Brown remains listed as the starter at quarterback despite missing the second half against Stony Brook with an undisclosed injury. Ty Thompson, who replaced Brown, remains listed as a co-backup with freshmen Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford.

Bradyn Swinson remains as a co-backup along with Adrian Jackson to Mase Funa at SAM despite sitting out against Stony Brook. Mario Cristobal said Monday that Swinson was "doubtful" to play against the Arizona Wildcats.

Here's the full organizational chart.

Offense

Quarterback

1. Anthony Brown (Sr.)

2. Ty Thompson (Fr.)

OR Jay Butterfield (Fr.)

OR Robby Ashford (Fr.)

Running Back

1. CJ Verdell (Jr.)/Travis Dye (Jr.)

2. Trey Benson (Fr.)

OR Byron Cardwell (Fr.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Tight End (F)

1. Spencer Webb (So.)

2. Terrance Ferguson (Fr.)

3. Cooper Shults (Fr.)

Tight End (Y)

1. Moliki Matavao (Fr.)

OR DJ Johnson (Jr.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

1. Kris Hutson (Fr.)

OR Johnny Johnson III (Sr.)

2. Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (H)

1. Mycah Pittman (So.)

OR Jaylon Redd (Sr.)

2. Jack Vecchi (Jr.)

Wide Receiver (X)

1. Johnny Johnson III (Sr.)

OR Troy Franklin (Fr.)

2. Devon Williams (So.)

Left Tackle

1. George Moore (Sr.)

2. Dawson Jaramillo (So.)

OR Kingsley Suamataia (Fr.)

Left Guard

1. T.J. Bass (Jr.)

2. Faaope Laloulu (Fr.)

3. Charlie Pickard (Fr.)

Center

1. Alex Forsyth (Jr.)

2. Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)

3. Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

Right Guard

1. Ryan Walk (Jr.)

2. Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

3. Kanen Rossi (Fr.)

Right Tackle

1. Steven Jones (So.)

OR Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)

2. Jaylan Jeffers (Fr.)

Defense

Joker

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux (So.)

2. Jake Shipley (Fr.)

3. Treven Ma'ae (R-Fr.)

Defensive Tackle

1. Keyon Ware-Hudson (R-Fr.)

2. Kristian Williams (R-Fr.)

3. Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Nose Tackle

1. Popo Aumavae (Jr.)

2. Jayson Jones (Fr.)

3. Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Defensive End

1. Brandon Dorlus (So.)

2. Sua'ava Poti (R-Fr.)

3. Louie Cresto (Fr.)/Terrell Tilmon (Fr.)

WILL Linebacker

1. Keith Brown (Fr.)

2. Jabril McNeil (Fr.)

3. Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)

MIKE Linebacker

1. Noah Sewell (Fr.)

2. Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)

3. Micah Roth (Jr.)

SAM Linebacker

1. Mase Funa (So.)

2. Adrian Jackson (So.)

OR Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)

STAR

1. Bennett Williams (Jr.)

2. Jamal Hill (So.)

Field Cornerback

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

2. Trikweze Bridges (R-Fr.)

3. Avante Dickerson (Fr.)

Free Safety

1. Verone McKinley III (So.)

2. Bryan Addison (So.)

Boundary Safety

1. Steve Stephens IV (So.)

2. Jordan Happle (Sr.)

Boundary Cornerback

1. DJ James (So.)

2. Dontae Manning (Fr.)

3. Jaylin Davies (Fr.)

Special Teams

Placekicker

1. Camden Lewis (So.)

OR Henry Katleman (So.)

Kickoffs

1. Camden Lewis (So.)

2. Will Hutchinson (Fr.)

Punter

1. Tom Snee (So.)

2. Race Mahlum (Fr.)

Kick Return

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Punt Return

1. Mycah Pittman (So.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Long Snapper

1. Karsten Battles (Jr.)

2. Peyton Yanagi (So.)

OR Luke Basso (Fr.)

Holder

1. Tom Snee (So.)

2. Race Mahlum (Fr.)

