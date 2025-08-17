What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said About Treating Players Like Employees, NIL
In an era of college sports where coaches, players, and staff are constantly trying to keep up with changes to name, image, and likeness (NIL) landscape. Due to the House v. NCAA settlement back in June, coaches like Oregon's Dan Lanning are having to consider such options.
But such consideration comes with implications during recruitment, and possible consequences if such an idea comes to fruition.
Lanning opened up his thoughts in an interview with CBS' Jenny Dell.
Lanning is always trying to adapt
Just a month after the House v. NCAA settlement, the SCORE Act (Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements) was introduced to congress, which would completely alter NIL.
Lanning was hesitant weigh in on the adaptation to treating players on employees because rules are changing so often. The main issue for Lanning is that rules are created without fully thinking of the consequences. He compared it trying to "put toothpaste back in the tube," because rules are implemented without the thought of repercussions for players, coaches, and their programs.
But Lanning admitted he wouldn't be against players being treated like athletes.
“So not knowing enough information, is there a lot of merit for having these guys as employees? Yes. But there’s probably something that I’m not thinking about that goes along with that that really matters, too."- Dan Lanning
When questioned on if there should be a financial cap on freshman recruits, Lanning didn't have a fluid answer. He believes that freshmen deserve what they're worth, but veterans that proved themselves at the college level are too.
“But you’d love for the players that have played on the field to earn it on the field to be your highest earners. I think that, certainly, makes a lot of sense.”- Dan Lanning
Challenges while recruiting with NIL in the picture
Athletes are constantly being evaluated and ranked with stars and numbers that can not only influence what school's they have in mind when it comes to recruitment, but how much money they are expected to be offered through NIL deals.
For Lanning that has been a major "challenge," especially when it comes to highly touted recruits that are still in high school or veteran college athletes that are in the transfer portal. But at the end of the day for Lanning NIL shouldn't be the main motivator for players when being recruited.
Lanning emphasized that players are just ordinary people too when it comes to making deals. And even compared it to buying a car, stressing that players would choose the better deal financially. But money shouldn't be the main motivation, and for him and his staff "It starts with finding guys that love ball."
What's important for Lanning is that players need to understand that they should not get comfortable because the money is coming in, and they should always have a chip on their shoulder. Lanning's mentality is that it should always be about football when deciding on a school, and choosing somewhere that can develop a player on the field, not just monetarily.
"if you love football and you want to be the best, that’s going to be more fuel for you intrinsically than anything you can get extrinsically.”- Dan Lanning