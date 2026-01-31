Where Every Oregon Football Transfer Departure Landed
The Oregon Ducks have seen 30 players enter the transfer portal and some of those athletes are going to programs within the Big Ten Conference and many are going to play for former Oregon coaches. With 15 incoming players to Eugene via the portal, the Ducks' 2026 transfer portal class currently ranks No. 29 in the nation.
The Ducks did not lose or gain a 5-star in the portal. Oregon added five 4-stars and lost three 4-stars. When it comes to 3-star players, Oregon added 10 and lost 27.
There is only one player departing from Oregon that has yet to find a new program: wide receiver Darrian Anderson.
Darrian Anderson, WR, 5-9 / 187, Undecided
Daylen Austin, CB, 6-1 / 199, committed to Arizona
Bryson Beaver, QB, 6-2 / 200, committed to Georgia
Kade Caton, TE, 6-5 / 250, committed to South Florida
Solomon Davis, S, 6-0 / 197, committed to San Diego State
Nick Duzansky, LS, 6-0 / 230, committed to Michigan State
Dakoda Fields, CB, 6-2 / 200, committed to Oklahoma
Jahlil Florence, CB, 6-1 / 195, committed to Missouri
Tionne Gray, DL, 6-6 / 336, committed to Notre Dame
Zach Grace, TE, 6-3 / 238, committed to LSU
Terrance Green, DL, 6-5 / 330, committed to Alabama
Jay Harris, RB, 6-2 / 215, committed to Kansas State
Makhi Hughes, RB, 5-11 / 210, committed to Houston
Jericho Johnson, DL, 6-4 / 342, committed to California
Tobi Haastrup, Edge, 6-4 / 241, committed to West Virginia
Kyler Kasper, WR, 6-6 / 212, committed to BYU
Sione Laulea, CB, 6-4 / 196, committed to Missouri
Jayden Limar, RB, 5-11 / 205, committed to Washington
Justius Lowe, WR, 6-1 / 197, committed to San Diego State
Kingston Lopa, S, 6-5 / 210, committed to California
Luke Moga, QB, 6-2 / 204, committed to New Mexico
Kamar Mothudi, LB, 6-3 / 244, committed to California
Lipe Moala, IOL, 6-5 / 336, committed to Hawaii
Austin Novosad, QB, 6-3 / 200, committed to Bowling Green
Cooper Perry, WR, 6-1 / 194, committed to California
Blake Purchase, Edge, 6-3 / 245, committed to Ole Miss
Ashton Porter, DL, 6-3 / 290, committed to Houston
Vander Ploog, TE, 6-6 / 242, committed to NC State
Roger Saleapaga, TE, 6-4 / 245, committed to Yale
Xadavien Sims, DL, 6-3 / 305, committed to Arkansas
Notably, four Oregon players transferred to play for Cal and former Ducks defensive coordinator (now head coach) Tosh Lupoi: defensive lineman Jericho Johnson, safety Kingston Lopa, linebacker Kamar Mothudi and receiver Cooper Perry.
Former Oregon quarterbacks Austin Novosad and Bryson Beaver found new homes. Novosad is transferring to Bowling Green while Beaver is headed to the SEC to play for the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart.
Beaver’s decision to play his college career elsewhere comes after starting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s announcement to return to Eugene for the 2026 season instead of the NFL.
Here are Oregon's 15 incoming transfers:
-Simeon Price, running back from Colorado
-D’antre Robinson, defensive lineman from North Carolina
-Bleu Dantzler, EDGE from Oregon State
-Jerome Simmons, defensive lineman from Louisiana-Monroe
-Markus Dixon, tight end from Clemson
-Aaron Scott Jr., cornerback from Ohio State
- Carl Williams, safety from Baylor
- Michael Bennett, offensive tackle from BYU
- Andrew Olesh, tight end from Penn State
- Koi Perich, safety from Minnesota
- Iverson Hooks, wide receiver from UAB
- Dylan Raiola, quarterback from Nebraska
- Keaton Emmett, kicker from Nevada
- Bailey Ettridge, punter from Nevada
- RJ Todd, long snapper from Western Michigan
Big Ten Transfer Portal Classes Ranked
The Big Ten Conference is not exactly dominating the transfer portal class team rankings on On3. Indiana leads the way with the No. 1 ranked transfer class, as the Hoosiers look to defend their National Championship
Next highest from the Big Ten is UCLA at No. 11, then Wisconsin at No. 16, then Purdue at No. 23 and Oregon at No. 22.
Oregon's 2025 transfer portal class ranked No. 4 in the country.
The Ducks lost significant depth along the defensive line in the transfer portal, with seven players departing.
This is bittersweet news as one key reason for the exodus could be the return of several starters who decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, including outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and defensive tackle A’mauri Washington, who both announced they are coming back for another season. Defensive tackle Bear Alexander and outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti also confirmed their return, leaving many backup defensive linemen seeking opportunities elsewhere.
Two notable transfer additions are Koi Perich, safety from Minnesota, and Dylan Raiola, quarterback from Nebraska. Perich has a chance to follow in Dillon Thieneman's footsteps. Thieneman was last year’s top-ranked safety in the transfer portal and has now declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Raiola is a in a prime situation as well, even with Moore returning. One of the most high-profile transfers available in the portal, Raiola could use a redshirt season and represents a clear succession plan, developing behind Moore before eventually taking over in Eugene.
