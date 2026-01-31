The Oregon Ducks have seen 30 players enter the transfer portal and some of those athletes are going to programs within the Big Ten Conference and many are going to play for former Oregon coaches. With 15 incoming players to Eugene via the portal, the Ducks' 2026 transfer portal class currently ranks No. 29 in the nation.

The Ducks did not lose or gain a 5-star in the portal. Oregon added five 4-stars and lost three 4-stars. When it comes to 3-star players, Oregon added 10 and lost 27.

There is only one player departing from Oregon that has yet to find a new program: wide receiver Darrian Anderson.

Oregon running back Jayden Limar carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where Every Oregon Football Transfer Departure Landed

Darrian Anderson, WR, 5-9 / 187, Undecided

Daylen Austin, CB, 6-1 / 199, committed to Arizona

Bryson Beaver, QB, 6-2 / 200, committed to Georgia

Kade Caton, TE, 6-5 / 250, committed to South Florida

Solomon Davis, S, 6-0 / 197, committed to San Diego State

Nick Duzansky, LS, 6-0 / 230, committed to Michigan State

Dakoda Fields, CB, 6-2 / 200, committed to Oklahoma

Jahlil Florence, CB, 6-1 / 195, committed to Missouri

Tionne Gray, DL, 6-6 / 336, committed to Notre Dame

Zach Grace, TE, 6-3 / 238, committed to LSU

Terrance Green, DL, 6-5 / 330, committed to Alabama

Jay Harris, RB, 6-2 / 215, committed to Kansas State

Makhi Hughes, RB, 5-11 / 210, committed to Houston

Jericho Johnson, DL, 6-4 / 342, committed to California

Tobi Haastrup, Edge, 6-4 / 241, committed to West Virginia

Kyler Kasper, WR, 6-6 / 212, committed to BYU

Sione Laulea, CB, 6-4 / 196, committed to Missouri

Jayden Limar, RB, 5-11 / 205, committed to Washington

Justius Lowe, WR, 6-1 / 197, committed to San Diego State

Kingston Lopa, S, 6-5 / 210, committed to California

Luke Moga, QB, 6-2 / 204, committed to New Mexico

Kamar Mothudi, LB, 6-3 / 244, committed to California

Lipe Moala, IOL, 6-5 / 336, committed to Hawaii

Austin Novosad, QB, 6-3 / 200, committed to Bowling Green

Cooper Perry, WR, 6-1 / 194, committed to California

Blake Purchase, Edge, 6-3 / 245, committed to Ole Miss

Ashton Porter, DL, 6-3 / 290, committed to Houston

Vander Ploog, TE, 6-6 / 242, committed to NC State

Roger Saleapaga, TE, 6-4 / 245, committed to Yale

Xadavien Sims, DL, 6-3 / 305, committed to Arkansas

Notably, four Oregon players transferred to play for Cal and former Ducks defensive coordinator (now head coach) Tosh Lupoi: defensive lineman Jericho Johnson, safety Kingston Lopa, linebacker Kamar Mothudi and receiver Cooper Perry.

Former Oregon quarterbacks Austin Novosad and Bryson Beaver found new homes. Novosad is transferring to Bowling Green while Beaver is headed to the SEC to play for the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart.

Beaver’s decision to play his college career elsewhere comes after starting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s announcement to return to Eugene for the 2026 season instead of the NFL.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti smile for a photo Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, during a coaches' press conference ahead of the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are Oregon's 15 incoming transfers:

-Simeon Price, running back from Colorado

-D’antre Robinson, defensive lineman from North Carolina

-Bleu Dantzler, EDGE from Oregon State

-Jerome Simmons, defensive lineman from Louisiana-Monroe

-Markus Dixon, tight end from Clemson

-Aaron Scott Jr., cornerback from Ohio State

- Carl Williams, safety from Baylor

- Michael Bennett, offensive tackle from BYU

- Andrew Olesh, tight end from Penn State

- Koi Perich, safety from Minnesota

- Iverson Hooks, wide receiver from UAB

- Dylan Raiola, quarterback from Nebraska

- Keaton Emmett, kicker from Nevada

- Bailey Ettridge, punter from Nevada

- RJ Todd, long snapper from Western Michigan

Big Ten Transfer Portal Classes Ranked

The Big Ten Conference is not exactly dominating the transfer portal class team rankings on On3. Indiana leads the way with the No. 1 ranked transfer class, as the Hoosiers look to defend their National Championship

Next highest from the Big Ten is UCLA at No. 11, then Wisconsin at No. 16, then Purdue at No. 23 and Oregon at No. 22.

Oregon's 2025 transfer portal class ranked No. 4 in the country.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks lost significant depth along the defensive line in the transfer portal, with seven players departing.

This is bittersweet news as one key reason for the exodus could be the return of several starters who decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, including outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and defensive tackle A’mauri Washington, who both announced they are coming back for another season. Defensive tackle Bear Alexander and outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti also confirmed their return, leaving many backup defensive linemen seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Two notable transfer additions are Koi Perich, safety from Minnesota, and Dylan Raiola, quarterback from Nebraska. Perich has a chance to follow in Dillon Thieneman's footsteps. Thieneman was last year’s top-ranked safety in the transfer portal and has now declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Raiola is a in a prime situation as well, even with Moore returning. One of the most high-profile transfers available in the portal, Raiola could use a redshirt season and represents a clear succession plan, developing behind Moore before eventually taking over in Eugene.