Oregon Ducks Transfers Receive Surprising Rankings

EUGENE – The chaos of the transfer portal is almost over. The window for players to enter the portal closed on Jan. 16, and many transfers were quick to commit to new programs.

The Oregon Ducks received another big transfer portal haul. Oregon coach Dan Lanning secured transfer commitments from 14 incoming players. Despite the Ducks filling gaps in the roster, only two incoming transfers ranked inside ESPN’s top-50 transfer rankings.

Where Oregon’s Transfer Portal Additions Rank

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Lanning’s top-ranked transfer is former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich. Perich is the highest-ranked safety by ESPN, coming in at No. 11 on the list. The safety posted 128 tackles, six interceptions, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a sack in two years with Minnesota.

Perich will look to have a similar trajectory to Oregon 2025 safety Dillon Thieneman. Like Perich, Thieneman also saw previous success as one of the Big Ten’s top safeties with another program in the conference. Thieneman transferred ahead of his junior season, continued his development under Lanning and is poised to be an early pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Joining Perich as one of the top-ranked transfers is former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. He’s another player coming off his sophomore season in the Big Ten who looks for a change of scenery. Raiola threw for over 2,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. He finished his second year with 18 touchdowns on 72.4 percent completion.

Raiola ranks No. 30 among ESPN’s top transfers. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore announced that he would return to Eugene in 2026 shortly after Raiola transferred. Moore redshirted his first season with the Ducks after transferring before starting for the team. The expectation is that Raiola will do the same and start in 2027.

Other Top Transfers with Oregon Connections

The Ducks have been in pursuit of former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who ranks No. 4 among transfers. Seaton is a former five-star recruit entering his junior year. He’s a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, but college programs are currently scrambling to secure his commitment.

Seaton made visits to Mississippi State, Miami and LSU. He was scheduled to take a visit to Eugene, but cancelled. Lanning and Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry ended up visiting with Seaton in Atlanta on Tuesday night instead.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Adding Seaton to the Ducks’ offensive line would be major for the program. Oregon lost offensive linemen Isaiah World, Alex Harkey and Emmanuel Pregnon, with each having only one year of eligibility with the team. The Ducks bring back center Iapani Laloulu and add Yale transfer offensive tackle Michael Bennett.

The only outgoing transfer on ESPN’s top-50 list is former Oregon defensive tackle Tionne Gray at No. 39. Gray transferred to Notre Dame with three years of eligibility remaining. The defensive tackle redshirted his first season in Eugene and showed promise in 2025 as a rotational piece. He finished with 18 total tackles during his time at Oregon.