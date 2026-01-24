Another Oregon Quarterback Finds New Home in the Transfer Portal

The Oregon Ducks have added to their roster in a major way through the transfer portal in the two weeks since their blowout loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

But in the process, many now-former Ducks have also found their new homes after making the decision to leave Eugene.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Luke Moga Commits to New Mexico

Oregon quarterback Luke Moga carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Luke Moga committed to New Mexico on Friday after spending two seasons with the Ducks.

He joins Austin Novosad, who committed to Bowling Green, as the latest Oregon quarterback to make a portal commitment. The two of them leave the program after the significant return of quarterback Dante Moore for the 2026 season,

A product of Phoenix, Arizona, Moga was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He received offers from programs like Arizona, TCU, Northwestern, Syracuse, Oregon State, Michigan State, Arizona State, BYU, Utah, Cincinnati, UCF, Miami, UNLV, Kansas, NC State, and many more but chose Oregon.

Moga didn't appear in a game as a true freshman in 2024 and elected to use his redshirt. However, he got playing time in three games this season, coming in late during wins over Montana State, Oklahoma State and Northwestern.

He finished the 2025 season going 3 of 5 passing for 58 yards along with adding three carries for 49 yards on the ground.

Oregon Has Put Together Talented Transfer Portal Class

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Despite suffering multiple losses to the portal, the Ducks have retooled their roster in return -- and might not be done yet.

Oregon has added a few standouts in Minnesota safety Koi Perich, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola and UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks. It was the addition of Raiola -- along with the return of Moore -- that likely played a major part in the departures of Novosad and Moga, who would have remained deep on the depth chart.

Other notable additions include North Carolina defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson, Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett, Oregon State edge rusher Bleu Dantzler, Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh, ULM defensive lineman Jerome Simmons, Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. and Clemson defensive end Markus Dixon.

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

College football fans had been eagerly awaiting the decision of elite Colorado offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who was being pursued by Oregon, the Miami Hurricanes and LSU Tigers.

However, he committed to LSU and new head coach Lane Kiffin on Friday night, as Oregon missed out on adding him to its portal class after a recruiting journey that felt like watching a rollercoaster.

Regardless, the Ducks now head deeper into the offseason with a strong sense of what their roster will look like next year as they aim to make it back to the College Football Playoff.

