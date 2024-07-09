Which Oregon Football Freshman Can Make Instant Impact?
When the college decision social media posts die down and new Oregon Duck commits first step into the Moshofsky Center, reality sets in. No longer is a freshman a highly anticipated duck emoji adorning Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s “X” post, they must get ready to face an often monumental escalation of talent under the scrutiny of an unfamiliar Big Ten Conference.
This year, Oregon is anything but short on weapons. The Ducks' 2024 recruiting class ranks No. 4 in the nation by 247Sports. For their first year in the Big Ten, the Ducks stand behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes for conference recruiting. Overall, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide have the No. 1 and No. 2 recruiting classes for the 2024 class in college football.
When you look at the numbers behind Oregon’s 2024 freshman class you’ll find the surprising note of only one five-star recruit. In fact, 28 of this years’ freshmen are four stars, followed by 11 at three stars. Lanning and crew understand how to budget their recruiting tactics to garner the talent they need for what they have now.
This 2024 season boasts a roster of an above average 25 seniors and 20 juniors. With talented depth in the offense, there’s a chance not many freshmen will make an immediate impact in their first season and develop. However, with a few more gaps on defense, there are spots where some young blood could cut their teeth.
In our prediction for freshmen Ducks with a chance to see the field this year, you might recognize a few Spring Game stand-outs and recruiting gems.