Will Oregon Ducks Be A Top-10 Football Team in Five Years?
The question is simple: Will the Oregon Ducks Football program be a top-10 team in five years?
One national columnist believes so. And there's no reason to disagree.
Kyle Golik for Mike Farrell Sports listed the 10 teams he believes will still be at the top in five years. The Ducks are among the group.
After the Mario Cristobal era, Ducks coach Dan Lanning has had Oregon on a steady rise since taking over in 2022. His Ducks have notched back-to-back 10-wins seasons, finishing with AP ranks of 15 and 6, respectively.
But its off the field that has Golik impressed. Oregon's 2025 class is littered with highly ranked commits, placing the Ducks with the No. 4 class from On3, No. 5 class from 247Sports, and No. 6 class form Rivals.
All that momentum leads into a season with one specific date circled in red ink.
"As Dan Lanning continues to be scorching hot in the Class of 2025 with the No. 5 overall class, Lanning’s aggressiveness to build Oregon has been on full display," Golik writes. "With the inaugural Big Ten season for Oregon, the stakes couldn’t be any higher for their October 12 clash with Ohio State. A win only adds to the inferno that is burning in Eugene, a loss won’t extinguish it but can slow it down.
"The talent Lanning is assembling in Eugene is worthy to be near the top of the country, only thing Oregon has to do is produce results."
Ranked ahead of the Ducks are Ohio State and Texas. The rest of the group behind Oregon is Georgia, USC, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida State, Nebraska, and Notre Dame. The honorable mention programs are Penn State, Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, and LSU.
