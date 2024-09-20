Why Should Oregon Ducks Fans Cheer For Michigan and Illinois During Bye Week?
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are enjoying a much-needed bye week after a big win over in-state rival Oregon State, 49-14.
With the Ducks off the airwaves this weekend, take a look at some of the games that will impact Oregon's season.
No. 11 USC (2-0) vs. No. 18 Michigan (2-1)
Fellow Big Ten newcomer, the Trojans will have their inaugural Big Ten conference game against the defending national champions, Michigan. However, USC will roll into the Big House as the higher ranked team and a -5 point favorite according to ESPN BET. Michigan is going to be starting a new quarterback in Alex Orji after Davis Warren threw three interceptions against Arkansas State in a 28-18 win. USC has been led by their revamped defense and Miller Moss. The Trojans quarterback has been one of the most fascinating stories of all college football with his success on the field. The Ducks don't take on USC during the regular season, but they do face the Wolverines on Nov. 2. Oregon has to take on Ohio State on Oct. 12 in what could be a game of the year contender, but if the Ducks are able to move past the Buckeyes, then the Nov. 2 date with Michigan could be for the ultimate Big Ten bragging rights. Ducks fans would love to beat a ranked Michigan program so pulling for the Wolverines to win.
No. 24 Illinois (3-0) vs. No. 22 Nebraska (3-0)
This is a big matchup for both teams as one will emerge with its first loss. Nebraska is hosting a top 25 matchup for the first time since 2013. They are riding high after their week two win over Colorado, and of course the breakout star for the Cornhuskers, freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, has impressed. He has thrown 670 yards and five touchdowns as he has spurred the Cornhuskers back to national relevancy. Illinois comes in as the slight underdog at +7.5. The Fighting Illini are at the beginning of a brutal stretch that has them playing four ranked opponents in five weeks. The Ducks are set to battle with Illinois on Oct. 26, after the Illini take on Nebraska, Penn State, and Michigan. If Illinois head coach Ryan Walters can successfully navigate his squad through the tough stretch, Eugene could be hosting a top 15 matchup in late October. Ducks fans should root for Illinois.
UCLA (1-1) vs No. 16 LSU (2-1)
The Ducks will head to the Rose Bowl on Sept. 28 for a game against a familar foe in UCLA. But first, as the Ducks enjoy their bye week, the Bruins head to the Bayou to take on the LSU Tigers. UCLA came out extremely flat-footed in their 42-13 loss to Indiana in week three. Their offensive struggles carried over from their only win at Hawaii and were only able to put up one touchdown in the loss to the Hoosiers. LSU suffered a loss to USC to start the season, but has since rattled off consecutive wins, including a comeback thriller at South Carolina. If the Tigers put it all together on Saturday afternoon, it could be a long day at the office for UCLA. After Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, Oregon's offense led by Heisman contender, Dillon Gabriel, could be in for another huge game. Oregon fans should root for UCLA to upset LSU.
