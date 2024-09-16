Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Power Rankings: Ducks Chasing Ohio State, USC Trojans?
The Oregon Ducks struggled through their first two weeks of the season. They flipped the switch vs. Oregon State to propel them to 3-0 on the season on Saturday. What changes were made to the Big Ten power rankings?
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes (Last Week: 1)
The Buckeyes were on a bye week. Ohio State came into this season as the Big Ten favorite and have yet to allow a touchdown in their opening two games. They have to show some vulnerability before getting moved down.
Next Game: 9/21 vs. Marshall
No. 2: USC Trojans (Last Week: 2)
The Trojans had a bye week as well. USC’s win over LSU in Week 1 put the rest of the Big Ten on notice that they aren’t messing around this year. USC followed that up with a 48-0 win over Utah State. Not enough happened across the conference for the Trojans to lose the No. 2 spot while not playing.
Next Game: 9/21 at No. 18 Michigan
No. 3: Oregon Ducks (Last Week: 4)
The Ducks finally showed why they were the preseason No. 3 team in the country. Oregon went into Corvallis and blew out Oregon State 49-14. The Ducks may have not moved in the AP poll after this performance, but they moved up a spot in this week’s Big Ten power rankings from No. 4 to No 3.
Next Game: 9/28 at UCLA
No. 4: Penn State Nittany Lions (Last Week: 3)
Tough luck for the Nittany Lions and they fall a spot without even playing. Penn State opened up the season with a nice win at West Virginia but struggled in their last game versus Bowling Green. If they looked better in their last game they likely would have remained in the top 3.
Next Game: 9/21 vs. Kent State
No. 5: Nebraska Cornhuskers (Last Week: 5)
The Cornhuskers move to 3-0 and look like they will be in their first bowl game since 2016. Why stop there? If the Huskers can pick up another big home win over a ranked Illinois, they will shoot up the national rankings even more. Coach Matt Rhule has got his team believing.
Next Game: 9/20 vs No. 24 Illinois
No. 6: Illinois Fighting Illini (Last Week: 6)
Illinois is off to a 3-0 start and finds themselves ranked No. 24 in this week’s AP Poll. The Illini have had convincing wins over Eastern Illinois and Central Michigan and sandwiched a Top 20 win over Kansas in between. Big game coming up on Friday at No. 22 Nebraska.
Next Game: 9/20 at No. 22 Nebraska
No. 7: Indiana Hoosiers (Last Week: NR)
Indiana joined the top ten at number 7. The Hoosiers went into the Rose Bowl and demolished the UCLA Bruins 42-13. The Hoosiers gave the Bruins a rude awakening into Big Ten conference play. Indiana being good this year would surprise a lot of people, and so far, they have been.
Next Game: 9/21 vs. Charlotte
No. 8: Michigan Wolverines (Last Week: 7)
The defending national champion Michigan Wolverines are off to a rocky start this season. Following their loss at home to Texas, Michigan barely got the job done against Arkansas State. Next up for the Wolverines is a red-hot USC team coming off a bye week. Michigan has to win that game or they will fall right off this list.
Next Game: 9/21 vs. USC
No. 9: Michigan State Spartans (Last Week: 9)
Michigan State stays put at 9 for now. The Spartans did beat up on Prairie View, which followed their win over Maryland, but it wasn’t quite enough to move them over Michigan. For Spartans fans, give it a week. There’s a very good chance you move ahead of your in-state rival.
Next Game: 9/21 at Boston College
No. 10: Minnesota Golden Gophers (Last Week: NR)
The Golden Gophers round out the top ten. Minnesota had a brutal loss in Week 1 to North Carolina, as they missed a game-winning field goal as time expired. Since then in their two games, Minnesota has not allowed a single point. Welcome to the top ten, Gophers (for now)!
Next Game: 9/21 vs. Iowa
