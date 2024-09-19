Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Flip Creates Big Position Need in 2025 Recruiting Class
EUGENE - Recruiting doesn't stop during the regular season. The Oregon Ducks have a bye week this week after winning their first three games of the season, meaning Oregon's coaching staff has more time to not only focus on its current team but its future roster as well. During the offseason, the Ducks established themselves as one of the nation's top recruiting powerhouses and are looking to continue this recruiting dominance with the class of 2025. However, a crucial piece is missing.
"I think this will be a great week for us to get out there and be able to see some guys and take advantage of that," said Lanning Wednesday.
In the offseason, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff hit the ground running, securing commitments from some of the nation's top prospects in the class of 2024. Notably, Oregon received commitments from five-stars Elijah Rushing, Aydin Breland, and four-stars Ify Obidegwu, Jeremiah McClellan, Aaron Flowers, and more. This abundance of talent Oregon's staff managed to bring ranked the Ducks No. 3 in the nation in class of 2024 commitments (No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference), falling only behind Alabama (No. 2) and Georgia (No. 1). Additionally, Oregon acquired the second-best transfer class in the nation (No. 1 in the Big Ten).
Lanning and his staff are looking to extend their recruiting dominance in both the transfer portal and the class of 2025 in preparation for next season, but the Ducks have some work to do. Oregon currently sits at No. 13 nationally in 2025 commitments and No. 3 in the Big Ten conference with 15 total commitments. Ohio State and USC both rank above the Ducks in 2025 recruiting, with the Buckeyes ranking No. 1 in the nation.
Oregon has acquired two of the top-5 wide receivers in the nation in Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson, as well as the best safety in the class of 2025 in Trey McNutt. However, in order to be successful, the Ducks must secure another commitment either out of the portal or the class of 2025.
Last week, ESPN looked into college football recruiting to evaluate the biggest remaining areas of need for some of the top recruiting classes in the nation. For Oregon, ESPN believes the Ducks need a tight end for their future roster.
“The Ducks had an ESPN 300 TE on board in DaSaahn Brame, but he flipped to Tennessee. Now Oregon will have to try to flip a tight end from elsewhere. Oregon was initially in on Linkon Cure, a Kansas State commit, or the Ducks could go after a developmental three-star player. One uncommitted target to watch is ESPN 300 athlete Michael Terry III out of Texas, who wouldn't be a true TE, but if the Ducks can land the third highest-rated uncommitted prospect in the class, his versatility could help address this need if another option does not come on board.”- ESPN
After Brame flipped from Oregon to Tennessee, Oregon lost its only tight end commit in the class of 2025. The Ducks have yet to secure another tight end.
Oregon's coaching staff has a reputation for developing NFL-caliber tight ends and are already one of the top destinations in the country for athletes looking to rise to their full potential. With so much time before the 2025 season kicks off and a pattern of success in developing top prospects, the Ducks are sure to secure a tight end who will fit into their program.
