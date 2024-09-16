Oregon Ducks Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. UCLA Bruins Slots
The Oregon Duck’s first Big Ten conference game in Los Angeles against the UCLA Bruins on September 28th has a scheduling update.
The possible kickoff times for Oregon versus UCLA are 12:30 pm, 4 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8 pm (All Times in Pacific Standard Time). The TV networks have announced that a six-day selection has been utilized, meaning the official start times and network designations will be held until games on September 21 have been played.
Ducks fans on the East Coast have their fingers crossed that this game gets an afternoon slot as to avoid a lot of caffiene and a late night.
Ducks Face a Familiar Foe
This matchup will mark the Ducks first conference game since joining the Big Ten. UCLA is a familiar foe from the days of both being in the Pac-12. The last time these two faced was in the 2022 season in Eugene when the Ducks rolled the Bruins 45-30.
A little fun fact about this series match is that each of the last two times these teams faced off, it was the host of ESPN College Gameday; 2021 at UCLA and 2022 at Oregon. This little streak will likely end as UCLA suffered a terrible home loss on Saturday to Indiana 42-13.
The Ducks have won the previous 4 matchups against the Bruins, with UCLA’s last win over Oregon coming in 2017.
Oregon had a rocky start to 2024 but looked to put that behind them in their 49-14 win over Oregon State.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning said, “I feel like we played to our standard today.” in the aftermath of Oregon’s dominant victory on Saturday.
UCLA off to a Tough Start in 2024
UCLA has not had a pretty start to the 2024 season under first-year coach DeShaun Foster.
The Bruins kicked off their season against a lowly Hawaii team, where they just squeezed out a 16-13 victory on the Island.
After getting a bye week, the Bruins had their first Big Ten Conference match against the Indiana Hoosiers. They were dominated 42-13 on their home field. 1-1 UCLA will go on the road next week to take on the No. 16 LSU Tigers.
Bruins coach DeShaun Foster said after the Indiana game, “Offensively, we were not able to stay ahead of the chains like we would like….It is a learning experience for both sides of the ball, and we have to continue to improve.”
He’s right; they are going to have to improve. They are going to have to improve, a lot.
If they don't, UCLA will be sitting at 1-4 after they lose to top 20 teams LSU, Oregon, and Penn State in back-to-back-to-back weeks.
