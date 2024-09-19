Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Faces Tampa Bay Running Back Bucky Irving On Sunday
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and running back Bucky Irving will match up against each other in Week 3 when Nix’s Broncos face Irving’s Buccaneers.
These two rookies have had polar opposite starts in the NFL.
Kickoff is set for 10 am Pacific Standard Time, Sunday, September 22nd, on Fox. The game will be played in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Bo Nix and Broncos off to 0-2 Start
The Denver Broncos have been tough to watch in 2024. The offense led by Bo Nix has only scored one touchdown in their opening two games. The Broncos are 0-2 after a 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and a 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Nix has gone 46 for 77 with 384 passing yards, 0 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. Nix rushed for the Broncos' lone touchdown. Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has to show improvement if the Broncos are to win in Tampa Bay on Sunday. To be fair to Nix, it has been his first two games as a in the NFL. Additionally, the Seahawks and Steelers have two of the better defenses in the NFL. Tampa Bay will be the most favorable defense Nix has seen this year.
Veteran coach Sean Payton is the one who wanted to draft Nix, and he has to do a better job of putting Nix and the Broncos offense in better positions to succeed. You can’t expect a rookie quarterback to figure it out immediately.
Last season at Oregon, Nix scored 51 total touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions. Hopefully, Nix will be able to turn things around against the Buccaneers.
Bucky Irving’s Bucs are 2-0
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2024 NFL season. The Buccaneers are 2-0 after a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders and a 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions. Not many thought the Buccaneers could go into Detroit and come out with a win.
Bucky Irving has shown promise out of the Tampa Bay backfield. The fourth round pick in the 2024 NFL draft has been splitting carries with Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. Irving has had 16 carries for 84 yards and has 2 catches for 14 yards. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles has give Irving a glowing review since he arrived in Tampa Bay.
Last season for the Ducks, Irving racked up 1,593 yards and 13 total touchdowns. The Denver defense has allowed an average of 143.5 yards on the ground through their first two games. Irving will have an opportunity to have a big day and score his first touchdown in the NFL.
