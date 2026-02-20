Three Wide Receiver Recruits Oregon Fans Should Know

The Oregon Ducks have been recruiting many of the top names in the country at the wide receiver position as they are looking to continue a lengthy streak of bringing in some of the best route runners in the country.

There are multiple prospects the Ducks are targeting for the 2026 class at wide receiver, but these three players stand out among the rest.

Dakota Guerrant

Four-star wide receiver recruit Dakota Guerrant is one of the top names that the Ducks are pushing for, regardless of the position. Guerrant has been named as a top wide receiver in the country, and he has proved that to be the case, especially in this last season with Harper Woods High School from the state of Michigan.

Guerrant has been proving himself on a daily basis and is set for a huge 2026, which could be the make-or-break year for him to finish as the top wide receiver in the country. He currently ranks as the No. 8 prospect at the position and is No. 49 across all prospects, according to 247Sports.

Guerrant holds offers from many schools. Some of the schools that have started to target him include the Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, and others.

Kesean Bowman

Five-star wide receiver recruit Kesean Bowman has been a top target for the Ducks for longer than anyone else that they are hopeful to land. In fact, the talented prospect was once committed to the Ducks, but later backed off his commitment following a visit with the Tennessee Volunteers. A successful season with the Eagles has landed him as a five-star on 247Sports, coming in at No. 32.

Bowman is from the state of Tennessee and is from Brentwood Academy High School, where he was the runner-up in the state championship game against the Baylor Red Raiders. This was a game that highlighted many talented prospects, including the talented prospect from Nashville, Tennessee, Bowman.

Bowman appears set to make his decision sooner rather than later, meaning the Ducks could be in need of making some ground up from some. Some of the schools the Ducks are battling include the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Blake Wong

Four-star wide receiver recruit Blake Wong from Norco High School is one of the more underrated and underappreciated names in the country when it comes to the position. He has been a top target for many of the schools he has an offer from, including the Ducks, who are set to host him on an official visit during the summer.

Wong is freshly off a successful season of nearly 1,500 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns on just 84 receptions. This is one of the top performances across the nation, which has been recognized across MaxPreps, which has confirmed his ranking of No. 56 nationwide for receiving yards.

The Ducks will be competing against many top teams in the nation. Some of the teams that the Ducks will be competing against include the UCLA Bruins, the Arizona State Sun Devils, and many others. He will be one of the prospects whom the Ducks target heavily from here on out.