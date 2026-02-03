Will Stein Doesn’t Hold Back On Indiana And Curt Cignetti

Now the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein did not hold back on Oregon’s two losses to the Indiana Hoosiers and coach Curt Cignetti, admitting they “whooped my ass.”

Indiana finished 16-0 and as College Football Playoff national champions, using the extra games afforded by the expanded 12-team playoff to match a perfect-season win total last compiled by Yale in 1894.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti stands with his hands on his hips during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hoosiers handed the Ducks their only two losses of the season: a 30-20 defeat in Eugene during the Big Ten Conference regular season and then ultimately ending their playoff run with a 56-22 loss in the quarterfinal round at the Peach Bowl.

Will Stein Gets Brutally Honest On Indiana And Curt Cignetti

Stein coached for Oregon coach Dan Lanning for three seasons before leaving for a head coaching opportunity at Kentucky. Since Stein arrived in 2023, Oregon led the nation in points per game (39.0) and total touchdowns (214).

However, he and the Ducks had no answers for Indiana in 2025.

"Look at Indiana, what they were able to do - they had an older roster, they were coached as good as any team I've ever gone against, and they had elite players. Their quarterback's gonna be the first pick in the draft," Stein told Andy and Ari On3. "So let's not confuse it. They have elite players and elite scheme, and they're coached extremely well. That's what everybody's striving for. That was the top of the sphere this year."

"I was a part of two games where they whooped my ass, just to be frank. They played better than everybody that they played against. So it's a credit to them and their staff, their players, their buy-in from their administration, their fans," Stein continued.

New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

When it mattered most in the playoff, the Ducks (13-2, No. 5 CFP) were undone by three first-half turnovers. Only 11 seconds into the game, Indiana signaled it could be a long night for Oregon with a pick-six of quarterback Dante Moore on the Ducks’ very first snap.

The Hoosiers led 35-7 at halftime while Oregon was held to nine rushing yards on 17 carries. The Ducks were also short-handed without two of their top running backs, Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison.

Stein also pointed out how fully Indiana has bought into Cignetti. The Hoosiers boast the largest living alumni base in the country with more than 800,000 members, and Indiana fans were loud throughout the program’s resurgence.

"You guys have probably seen it on Twitter/X... Curt Cignetti's first game and (the stadium) is like not even that full, you know? And then he just goes in there and wins. And so they're definitely the standard of college football as of now and it's exciting for all of us to to fight to get to that that place," Stein said.

Now, Stein faces the challenge of building his own culture and team at Kentucky - his home state.

Will Stein's Oregon Era

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks also boasted the nation’s most accurate passing attack under Stein and Lanning, leading the nation in completion percentage in 2022 (71.3) and 2023 (77.2) before ranking second in 2024 (73.2).

Lanning opened up about Stein in a 'Ducks vs. Them' video posted by the football team before Oregon beat Penn State.

"I hope you guys realize that we've got the best offensive coordinator in the nation," Lanning said to his team an a pre-game meeting.

During Oregon's College Football Playoff run to the semifinal at the Peach Bowl, Stein had to balance splitting duties with the Ducks and his head coaching gig at Kentucky. As the transfer portal opened in the middle of the playoff, Stein was balancing a Ducks playoff run with recruiting for the Wildcats.

Kentucky moved on from Mark Stoops after 13 seasons and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to fill its vacancy. The Kentucky native previously played for Louisville. | Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before Oregon dominated Texas Tech 23-0 in the quarterfinal round at the Oregon Bowl, Stein addressed juggling both jobs.

"Yeah, I mean, strange? Obviously, like I said, when I'm here, it's all Oregon nonstop, try to keep your head in this tournament, with this game. But that's what I signed up for, and I'd say it's first-world problems. That's what I signed up for, and to do it again with these guys on this stage, with these players, I'm glad I have the opportunity to do that before going to Kentucky," Stein said.

Stein's messaging was consistent throughout the postseason, showing a deep intent to stick with Oregon throughout the playoff run.