Will Stein Doesn’t Hold Back On Indiana And Curt Cignetti
In this story:
Now the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein did not hold back on Oregon’s two losses to the Indiana Hoosiers and coach Curt Cignetti, admitting they “whooped my ass.”
Indiana finished 16-0 and as College Football Playoff national champions, using the extra games afforded by the expanded 12-team playoff to match a perfect-season win total last compiled by Yale in 1894.
The Hoosiers handed the Ducks their only two losses of the season: a 30-20 defeat in Eugene during the Big Ten Conference regular season and then ultimately ending their playoff run with a 56-22 loss in the quarterfinal round at the Peach Bowl.
Will Stein Gets Brutally Honest On Indiana And Curt Cignetti
Stein coached for Oregon coach Dan Lanning for three seasons before leaving for a head coaching opportunity at Kentucky. Since Stein arrived in 2023, Oregon led the nation in points per game (39.0) and total touchdowns (214).
However, he and the Ducks had no answers for Indiana in 2025.
"Look at Indiana, what they were able to do - they had an older roster, they were coached as good as any team I've ever gone against, and they had elite players. Their quarterback's gonna be the first pick in the draft," Stein told Andy and Ari On3. "So let's not confuse it. They have elite players and elite scheme, and they're coached extremely well. That's what everybody's striving for. That was the top of the sphere this year."
"I was a part of two games where they whooped my ass, just to be frank. They played better than everybody that they played against. So it's a credit to them and their staff, their players, their buy-in from their administration, their fans," Stein continued.
When it mattered most in the playoff, the Ducks (13-2, No. 5 CFP) were undone by three first-half turnovers. Only 11 seconds into the game, Indiana signaled it could be a long night for Oregon with a pick-six of quarterback Dante Moore on the Ducks’ very first snap.
The Hoosiers led 35-7 at halftime while Oregon was held to nine rushing yards on 17 carries. The Ducks were also short-handed without two of their top running backs, Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison.
Stein also pointed out how fully Indiana has bought into Cignetti. The Hoosiers boast the largest living alumni base in the country with more than 800,000 members, and Indiana fans were loud throughout the program’s resurgence.
"You guys have probably seen it on Twitter/X... Curt Cignetti's first game and (the stadium) is like not even that full, you know? And then he just goes in there and wins. And so they're definitely the standard of college football as of now and it's exciting for all of us to to fight to get to that that place," Stein said.
Now, Stein faces the challenge of building his own culture and team at Kentucky - his home state.
Will Stein's Oregon Era
The Ducks also boasted the nation’s most accurate passing attack under Stein and Lanning, leading the nation in completion percentage in 2022 (71.3) and 2023 (77.2) before ranking second in 2024 (73.2).
Lanning opened up about Stein in a 'Ducks vs. Them' video posted by the football team before Oregon beat Penn State.
"I hope you guys realize that we've got the best offensive coordinator in the nation," Lanning said to his team an a pre-game meeting.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Another Big Recruiting Commitment
MORE: Deion Sanders' Former Running Back Simeon Price Might Be Exactly What Oregon Needs
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Over USC, Washington
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
During Oregon's College Football Playoff run to the semifinal at the Peach Bowl, Stein had to balance splitting duties with the Ducks and his head coaching gig at Kentucky. As the transfer portal opened in the middle of the playoff, Stein was balancing a Ducks playoff run with recruiting for the Wildcats.
Before Oregon dominated Texas Tech 23-0 in the quarterfinal round at the Oregon Bowl, Stein addressed juggling both jobs.
"Yeah, I mean, strange? Obviously, like I said, when I'm here, it's all Oregon nonstop, try to keep your head in this tournament, with this game. But that's what I signed up for, and I'd say it's first-world problems. That's what I signed up for, and to do it again with these guys on this stage, with these players, I'm glad I have the opportunity to do that before going to Kentucky," Stein said.
Stein's messaging was consistent throughout the postseason, showing a deep intent to stick with Oregon throughout the playoff run.
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus