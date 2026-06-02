College World Series Odds Reveal Oregon Shot At Upsetting Texas

The Oregon Ducks baseball team swept their way through the Eugene Regional and now are among the last 16 teams vying for a College World Series title. Oregon made quick work out of their regional, beating the Yale Bulldogs, Washington State Cougars, and Oregon State Beavers in three days.

What are Oregon’s odds to win the College World Series now?

Oregon’s Updated National Title Odds

Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski gives a thumbs up to the stands after the Ducks defeated Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon has odds of +2800 to win the 2026 College World Series. They are tied for the 11th best odds with the Kansas Jayhawks. The Texas Longhorns and North Carolina Tar Heels are currently the co-favorites with odds of +425.

The Ducks have made one College World Series appearance in their program's history, back in 1954. They have never won the national championship. Oregon now finds themselves in the Super Regionals for the third time in four seasons.

This year, they will be off to Austin to take on Texas in a best-of-three Super Regional. The Longhorns are the higher seeded team and the favorites to advance.

Will Oregon be able to pull off the upset to finally get to the CWS?

Knocking on the Door of the CWS

Oregon catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus celebrates an out at the plate against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2023, Oregon was on the doorstep of making the CWS. They were up 1-0 in the best-of-three Super Regional against Oral Roberts at PK Park. Heading into the ninth inning, Oregon led, needing just three outs to advance to the CWS. They ended up blowing the save and lost. The following day in the decisive game three, they lost again to be eliminated.

Oregon made it back to the Super Regional in 2024. This time they lost on the road to the Texas A&M Aggies. Now in 2026, Oregon has another chance in a Super Regional. The Ducks have a record of 43-16 on the year.

Texas comes into this matchup as the No. 6 ranked team while Oregon is No. 11. Like Oregon, they made quick work of their home regional, beating Holy Cross, Tarleton State, and UC Santa Barbara to move on.

Texas Longhorns' Cody Howard (41) pitches as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Texas Longhorns during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns have a record of 43-13. They are now the co-favorites to win the national title, but heading into Monday, the Longhorns were tied for the third best odds. Since then, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who were ranked No. 2 in the country, lost in overtime to the Oklahoma Sooners to get knocked out.

With Georgia Tech eliminated, that means that both No. 1 and No. 2 in the land won't be among the last 16 teams in the field. The No. 1 UCLA Bruins were stunned in their regional and failed to even make it to the regional final.

With all of these upsets happening around the country, the odds for Oregon are getting better.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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