Ducks Soar at Olympic Trials: Mays, King, Hocker, and Teare Advance

University of Oregon track and field alumni continued their strong showing at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene on Thursday, with several athletes advancing to the next rounds in their respective events.

Olivia Cleary

Kyree King competes in the semifinals of the men’s 100 meter dash during day three of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Kyree King competes in the semifinals of the men's 100 meter dash during day three of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA
Thursday was a successful day for the University of Oregon track and field alumni, who continue to compete for a spot to represent the United States in Paris.  

Although former University of Oregon Track Star Jadyn Mays did not qualify for the Olympics in the 100-meter dash, her chances of making Team USA are not over. Mays returned to Haward Field to compete in the 200-meter dash for a chance to represent the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics.   

Gabby Thomas, left, and Jadyn Mays after the first round of the women’s 200 meters during day seven of the U.S. Olympic Track
Gabby Thomas, left, and Jadyn Mays after the first round of the women's 200 meters during day seven of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Mays finished second in her heat and sixth overall, completing the race in 22.50 seconds. Mays finished just behind New Balance Athlete Gabby Thomas, who won their heat in 22.11 seconds, the second-fastest time of the day.

"My goal was to be top two in this heat regardless of the criteria," Mays said.

Sha'Carri Richardson leads the pack in the 200 meters with an impressive 21.99 seconds, but Mays remains focused on securing her spot on Team USA. The women’s 200-meter semifinals take place Friday at 7:04 p.m. PDT.

Jadyn Mays competes in the semifinal round of the women’s 100 meter dash
Jadyn Mays competes in the semifinal round of the women's 100 meter dash during day two of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

"I love getting ready to run the two," Mays said. "I want to give myself the best chance possible to go out there and put down a good time."  

Former Duck Kyree King, now competing for Nike, is advancing to the men's 200-meter dash semifinals. On Thursday, King finished second in his heat and 12th overall, running the race in 20.50 seconds. King has a personal best of 20 seconds and a season-best of 20.11 seconds.   

Noah Lyles defeats Kyree King to win 100m heat in 9.92 for the top time during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field.
Jun 22, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Noah Lyles defeats Kyree King to win 100m heat in 9.92 for the top time during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Men's 200-meter semifinals will be held Friday at 7:27 p.m. PDT. 

Oregon's distance dominance continued with Cole Hocker and Cooper Teare both advancing to the 5,000-meter final. Hocker finished first in their heat, turning on the jets in his final lap, earning him a 13:33.45 finish.  

Cole Hocker pulls ahead to win his heat in the first round of the men’s 5,000 meters during day seven of the U.S. Olympic Tra
Cole Hocker pulls ahead to win his heat in the first round of the men's 5,000 meters during day seven of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Teare competed in the same heat as Hocker, finishing the race in 13:34.07 for third place. Hocker and Teare have a few days to recover and prepare for the final. The men's 5,000-meter final will be held on Sunday, June 30, at 4:30 p.m. PDT.

Stay tuned for more updates and recaps as the 2024 Olympic Trials continue at Eugene's Hayward Field.  

Olivia Cleary

OLIVIA CLEARY

