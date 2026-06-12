Oregon Recruit Malakai Taufoou Speaks Candidly About His Commitment: 'Felt Like Home'

First-year Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton couldn't be more ecstatic to welcome 2027 four-star safety Malakai Taufoou to the Pacific Northwest program, with their relatively fresh recruiting relationship quickly turning into a homely type of partnership.

The 6-2, 190-pound recruit from the Bay Area chose the Ducks over the Washington Huskies, Penn State Nittany Lions, California Golden Bears, and BYU Cougars.

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Hampton visited Taufoou on his high school campus, Junipero Serra in San Mateo, California, and spent time with his family around the Peninsula back on May 1. Taufoou committed to Oregon a bit over three weeks later.

"He had come around my family and me and let me know what it was that they saw in me," Taufoou stated in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI's Arden Cravalho. "How I fit into the program, the culture, the scheme, all that. And then just showing me how much of a priority I am and giving us the game plan of going into my freshman year. How it's going to be early on, and all of that really stuck out to us."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taufoou took his official visit to Eugene, Oregon, later in the month on May 29. After checking out the facilities, spending time with coach Dan Lanning at his home, getting to know his fellow commits and potential recruits from the 2027 class, the defensive back knew that he had made the right decision.

"There was a bunch of other commits there with me. Cameron Pritchett, Semaj Stanford, to name a few," Taufoou stated. "They had shown lots of love, and they definitely made it clear that I was a priority. They talked to my family a bunch. They're super big on meeting my family. It just felt like home."

Thompson's defensive end Cameron Pritchett (11) pressures Prattville's Will McKay (10) during their game in Prattville, Ala., on Friday, October 24, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming from a tight-knit Polynesian family background and playing for a predominantly known Polynesian high school football program in Serra, Taufoou was born into being a fan of Ducks quarterback legend Marcus Mariota.

When asking who his favorite past alum to step onto the green grass that Autzen Stadium possesses was, the immediate answer was the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner.

"Definitely Marcus Mariota. Cause he's a Poly. Growing up, my family and I always supported him. As a Duck, he inspired me. That definitely was one of the main things that brought Oregon to my attention. It changed the narrative. It was great watching him do what he did."

Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota throws during the second quarter of the Oregon game against Colorado at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, November 22, 2014. | Andy Nelson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Taufoou's high school teammates who has bettered his overall character as both a player in the secondary and human being throughout his life is 2027 three-star safety, California Golden Bears commit Jeovanni Henley. It was extremely noticeable how connected these two high-level athletes were at the Serra-De La Salle Football Showcase at Brady Family Stadium in San Mateo, California, on May 6.

The two started playing together at the Pop Warner level with the Menlo Atherton Vikings back in 2019.

"We've been playing football together since we were 10. And ever since we met, it's been friendly competition, but making each other better. We've always tried to elevate each other because we want to see each other win and be the best versions of ourselves. From 10 years old to now, it's been late nights, early mornings, waking up, working out, extra workouts after practice, stuff like that. And we're always competing with each other in a positive way. It's been great having him around."

In his junior season, Taufoou finished with 50 total tackles (45 solo, eight assisted), six tackles for losses, four interceptions, three pass deflections, and two blocked field goals in 14 games played.

Offensively, he added 242 total yards as both a passer and a runner, to go along with seven rushing touchdowns and one throwing touchdown. The 17-year-old multifaceted threat was named the West Catholic Athletic League's Defensive Back of the Year this past 2025 season.

Taufoou knows that his high school journey isn't complete without the personal growth throughout his senior campaign and the glory of bringing a California state championship back to Serra, the Northern California powerhouse. Something that hasn't been done since the 2017 Division 2-AA state title.

"I want to improve upon a bunch of little things. Getting out of my breaks faster, coming downhill faster, reading plays faster. Just being more versatile, which I think my coaches are very open to letting me do this year." Taufoou continued, "Winning a state championship. That's the main goal. That's the plan."

Taufoou currently ranks as 247Sports' No. 36-best player for his position and No. 35 talent coming out of the state of California. He's only scratching the surface of his full potential and wants more.

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