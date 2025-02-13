Why NBA Cancels Steph Curry-Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point NBA All-Star Contest
The NBA has made a decision not to include a Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu three-point contest during NBA All Star Weekend.
It seems like a big missed opportunity, considering All Star Weekend is in San Francisco: Curry's home court and Ionescu's home town. Ionescu, is a Bay Area native who grew up a fan of Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The former Oregon Ducks star Ionescu is fresh off her first WNBA Championship with the New York Liberty. A face of the WNBA, Ionescu's battle against Curry during the 2024 All Star Weekend was a major highlight. Curry ultimately emerged victorious with 29 points, beating Ionescu by only three.
Why not include a rematch in the All-Star festivities this year?
"We weren't able to land on a plan we thought would raise the bar off of last year's special moment," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. "We all agreed not to proceed and will instead keep the focus on All-Star Sunday's new format."
Curry was in favor to make the contest even bigger, as Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was reportedly asked to compete along with Ionescu vs. Curry and his former Warriors splash brother, Klay Thompson. Ionescu echoed the sentiment.
"We've been talking about finding different ways to change this up next year," Ionescu said after last year's event. "I think he has a partner in mind that's going to join him. So I'm open to any partner that could help me win and take that belt that he has up front and center away from him."
Clark ultimately declined the invite in favor of having her first three-point contest be during WNBA All-Star Weekend.
The All-Star game will look differently this year - four teams will play a mini-tournament and the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points. The winner will be crowned at Sunday night's Championship final.
Each player on the championship-winning team will receive $125,000; each player on the second-place team will receive $50,000; and each player on the third- and fourth-place teams will receive $25,000.
After one of the craziest NBA Trade Deadlines in history, it will be a welcomed breather. The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers while Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler is now with the Golden State Warriors.
Ionescu is one of the most beloved Ducks of all time. Ionescu visited Eugene for the 2024 Oregon football season opener and she was greeted with a huge welcome. The two-time All-WNBA guard showed up to Autzen Stadium with her recently acquired Olympic Gold Medal. Oregon football players showed love to Ionescu by wearing the Oregon colorway of Sabrina Ionescu’s signature shoe, the Nike Sabrina 1.
Of note, Ionescu's Liberty contract runs through 2025 and she is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason - the same season the new Portland franchise begins play.
In Ionescu's senior season as a Duck she averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on her way to locking up a second consecutive Wooden award. Ionescu remains the collegiate career triple-double leader, achieving the feat 26 times; the only other player to reach a double-digit total is Caitlin Clark with 11.