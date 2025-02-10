Los Angeles Chargers To Trade For Deebo Samuel, Pair With Justin Herbert?
Former Oregon Ducks and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert could be throwing to former All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel next season. ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Samuel had requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. The Chargers wide receiver room needs a boost and they will be looking for proven players this offseason to fill that void.
What can Samuel bring to the Chargers and additionally, what are some other names that the Chargers could keep an eye out for as they look to surround Herbert with?
Deebo Samuel Requests Trade
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has spent the first six years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel's best season as a pro was the 2021-2022 season, where he made first team All-Pro while leading the 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship game. While he is listed at wide receiver, Samuel is also a threat out of the backfield. He has called himself a “wide back” in the past because of his ability to be both a a running back and receiver.
Samuel took a step back in the 2024 and struggled during the 49ers 6-11 season as they tried to get back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year. Los Angeles hit the jackpot in the 2024 NFL Draft with rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, but didn’t have much to rely on outside of him. Samuel could be a nice addition to an offense in dire need of weapons.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry 'Favorites' of 5-Star Jackson Cantwell
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Hire Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams
Cooper Kupp On Trading Block
Another potential name that the Chargers could trade for is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp is another veteran wide receiver that could be on the down side of his career, but is still a very reliable target when healthy that could benefit Herbert. Kupp announced via his social media earlier this month that the Rams will be seeking to find a trade partner for him.
Kupp’s standout season as a Ram was in 2021-2022, where he made first team All-Pro, won Offensive Player of the Year, led the league in receding yards, and won Super Bowl LVI MVP.
Justin Herbert's 2024-2025 Season
Justin Herbert finished the 2024-2025 season with 3,870 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. While these numbers weren't even close to his best that he's recorded throughout his NFL career, it did lead the Chargers to the most regular season wins since Herbert was drafted in 2020.
The Chargers went 11-6 and clinched the top wild card spot in the AFC. They were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Houston Texans.
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Shuts Down 'Overrated' Chants
MORE: What Marcus Mariota Said About Supporting Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson: NFL Draft 'Biggest Riser'?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Brian Hartline As OC, Oregon’s Will Stein Stays With Ducks