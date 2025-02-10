Ducks Digest

Los Angeles Chargers To Trade For Deebo Samuel, Pair With Justin Herbert?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Los Angeles Chargers are in need of more weapons to surround quarterback Justin Herbert with. Could Samuel be a possibility?


Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr (1) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Former Oregon Ducks and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert could be throwing to former All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel next season. ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Samuel had requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. The Chargers wide receiver room needs a boost and they will be looking for proven players this offseason to fill that void. 

What can Samuel bring to the Chargers and additionally, what are some other names that the Chargers could keep an eye out for as they look to surround Herbert with?

Deebo Samuel Requests Trade


Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has spent the first six years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel's best season as a pro was the 2021-2022 season, where he made first team All-Pro while leading the 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship game. While he is listed at wide receiver, Samuel is also a threat out of the backfield. He has called himself a “wide back” in the past because of his ability to be both a a running back and receiver. 

Samuel took a step back in the 2024 and struggled during the 49ers 6-11 season as they tried to get back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year. Los Angeles hit the jackpot in the 2024 NFL Draft with rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, but didn’t have much to rely on outside of him. Samuel could be a nice addition to an offense in dire need of weapons.

Cooper Kupp On Trading Block


Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Another potential name that the Chargers could trade for is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp is another veteran wide receiver that could be on the down side of his career, but is still a very reliable target when healthy that could benefit Herbert. Kupp announced via his social media earlier this month that the Rams will be seeking to find a trade partner for him. 

Kupp’s standout season as a Ram was in 2021-2022, where he made first team All-Pro, won Offensive Player of the Year, led the league in receding yards, and won Super Bowl LVI MVP.   

Justin Herbert's 2024-2025 Season


Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert finished the 2024-2025 season with 3,870 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. While these numbers weren't even close to his best that he's recorded throughout his NFL career, it did lead the Chargers to the most regular season wins since Herbert was drafted in 2020.

The Chargers went 11-6 and clinched the top wild card spot in the AFC. They were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Houston Texans.

