Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry 'Favorite Coaches' of 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell
The Oregon Ducks have their sights set on another top five recruiting class in the country for the 2026 cycle. The Ducks currently own the top-ranked class in the country according to 247Sports rankings.
Despite being early in the recruiting cycle, the Ducks have a chance to make an even bigger splash as they are inside the top six list for the No. 1 player in the class in 247Sports' rankings, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
Oregon is battling with Ohio State, Michigan, Missouri, Miami, and Georgia for the nation's top prospect in the class. Cantwell spoke with On3 about his recruitment and if he has any leader heading into the summer.
“I wish I had a leader, because that would make this so much easier, wouldn’t it?” Cantwell said. “But that’s the problem, everyone does everything so well. Like I don’t know — but I’m excited to find out. That’s what I’ll say, I’m really excited to do all of this. Not a lot of people get these opportunities, so I’m incredibly excited for that.”
At the beginning of the year, Cantwell talked about what he values in Oregon and why they stand out in his recruitment.
“The Ducks are winning lots of football games and have two of my favorite coaches with their (head coach) and position coach.”
Cantwell is extremely high on Oregon's offensive line coach A'lique Terry and said that he's been one biggest factors in considering the Ducks for his college choice.
“A’lique Terry has done a fantastic job building those guys up on the offensive line. They coach about as well as anybody. I think Dan Lanning (Kansas City native) is one of the most likable dudes in college football right now as far as college football goes. I can confirm he’s like that all the time. He’s just a great dude. He knows a lot of guys in our Missouri area, in Southwest Missouri. I get to talk to him a lot and I’ve really enjoyed building that relationship," Cantwell said.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said the sky is the limit for Cantwell, who projects to become a NFL prospect.
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect," Brooks said.
The Ducks already have a highly-regarded offensive lineman commit from four-star Kodi Greene. He is the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 20 player in the class. Cantwell and Greene could pair up to become a truly special tandem at tackle for the Oregon offensive line.
